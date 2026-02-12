Apex Commercial Exchange and Buildout Announce Strategic Syndication Partnership Expanding CRE Listing Exposure and AI-Driven Buyer Engagement

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Commercial Exchange® (ACE), a technology-enabled commercial real estate marketplace, today announced a strategic syndication partnership with Buildout, the AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate brokerage platform. The integration expands marketing distribution for commercial property listings on the ACE platform.

The partnership provides brokers with an optional syndication channel that enhances listing visibility among qualified commercial real estate buyers through Apex Commercial Exchange®'s competitive marketplace. Brokers retain full control over when and how listings are distributed, while benefiting from expanded exposure across ACE's buyer network.

Expanding Commercial Real Estate Listing Distribution Through AI-Driven Syndication

Through the integration, brokers using Buildout Showcase can enable Apex Commercial Exchange® as a distribution partner directly within their account settings. Once connected, eligible listings can be syndicated to ACE, allowing properties to reach high-intent investors, operators, and institutional buyers actively seeking commercial real estate opportunities.

"Commercial real estate marketing is evolving toward connected ecosystems that expand reach without creating operational complexity," said Kevin Lipson, Founder & CEO of Apex Commercial Exchange®. "Our integration with Buildout strengthens ACE's AI-powered, data-driven marketing infrastructure—helping brokers increase listing visibility, attract qualified buyers, and accelerate transaction timelines."

Enhancing Broker Control, Transparency, and Deal Efficiency

The partnership addresses growing industry demand for marketing syndication tools that balance broader exposure with data transparency and broker control. By connecting Apex Commercial Exchange®'s competitive marketplace with Buildout's deal workflow platform, brokers gain access to a more streamlined commercial real estate transaction ecosystem.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Expanded commercial real estate listing visibility across qualified buyer audiences

Centralized lead capture and buyer engagement tracking

Improved transaction transparency and performance reporting

Increased marketing efficiency through AI-driven distribution

Optional syndication controls that allow brokers to activate ACE selectively

As AI adoption continues to accelerate across commercial real estate marketing and brokerage operations, Apex Commercial Exchange® remains focused on expanding strategic integrations that improve buyer discovery, enhance transaction competition, and increase deal velocity.

The Apex Commercial Exchange® syndication channel is now available to Buildout Showcase users and can be enabled at any time through platform profile settings.

Apex Commercial Exchange® is a technology-driven commercial real estate marketplace designed to create transparency, competition, and efficiency across the CRE transaction process. The platform combines institutional transaction expertise with AI-powered marketing, buyer engagement analytics, and competitive marketplace technology to help brokers and sellers achieve stronger pricing outcomes and faster deal execution.

Buildout is the AI deal engine for commercial real estate brokerages, automating every stage of the transaction lifecycle from marketing to commission. The platform enables brokerage teams to scale marketing, streamline listing workflows, and manage buyer demand within a centralized system trusted by more than 50,000 CRE professionals.

