Apex Commercial Exchange Launches Mobile App, Delivering AI-Powered CRE Transactions Anywhere

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Commercial Exchange® (ACE), the technology-driven marketplace transforming commercial real estate transactions, today announced the official launch of its mobile application, now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The ACE mobile app delivers a fully integrated, mobile-first experience for investors, brokers, and owners—providing seamless access to commercial real estate opportunities and enabling users to engage in the auction process from anywhere.

Apex Commercial Exchange® mobile app, enabling users to browse properties, register, and participate in commercial real estate auctions from anywhere.

"The future of commercial real estate is mobile, data-driven, and on-demand," said Kevin Lipson, CEO of Apex Commercial Exchange. "With the launch of our mobile app, we're putting the entire transaction process in our users' pockets—empowering them to discover opportunities, manage listings, and execute deals with greater speed and efficiency than ever before."

The Apex Commercial Exchange mobile app introduces a suite of features designed to streamline the transaction process and enhance user engagement:

Browse Properties Anywhere – Access a curated pipeline of commercial real estate investment opportunities across markets

– Access a curated pipeline of commercial real estate investment opportunities across markets Register and Bid Seamlessly – Participate in auctions directly from a mobile device

– Participate in auctions directly from a mobile device Full Broker Listing Management – Upload and edit images, manage property details, and organize due diligence materials on the go

– Upload and edit images, manage property details, and organize due diligence materials on the go Broker Dashboards with Real-Time Tracking – Monitor listing performance, engagement metrics, and auction activity in real time

– Monitor listing performance, engagement metrics, and auction activity in real time Mobile-First Experience – Built for speed, clarity, and informed decision-making

The launch of the mobile app represents a significant milestone in ACE's continued effort to modernize commercial real estate through technology, data, and intelligent design. By extending its platform beyond desktop, Apex Commercial Exchange is enabling faster, more transparent transactions for a growing base of institutional and private investors.

The Apex Commercial Exchange mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

ACE The Auction®

About Apex Commercial Exchange®

Apex Commercial Exchange® is a technology-enabled commercial real estate marketplace designed to deliver efficient, transparent transactions through a modern auction platform. By combining AI-powered marketing, data-driven insights, and a streamlined user experience, ACE connects buyers and sellers nationwide with speed and certainty.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Schulz

Chief Marketing Officer

Apex Commercial Exchange®

[email protected]

(361) 237-0914

https://acexchange.com/

SOURCE Apex Commercial Exchange