Apex Commercial Exchange® Secures Three U.S. Trademarks, Reinforcing Brand Integrity and Platform Identity

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Commercial Exchange®, a technology-enabled commercial real estate auction platform, today announced that it has secured three U.S. trademarks, formally protecting the Apex Commercial Exchange® name, related brand assets, and its trademarked tagline, ACE THE AUCTION®.

The trademarks reinforce the company's commitment to brand integrity, clarity, and long-term stewardship as Apex Commercial Exchange® continues to expand its national footprint across commercial real estate asset classes.

Apex Commercial Exchange

"Trademark protection is a strategic signal, not a formality," said Chelsea R. Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer of Apex Commercial Exchange®. "Securing trademark protection for Apex Commercial Exchange® and our tagline, ACE THE AUCTION®, reflects the brand discipline behind our platform and ensures clarity in the marketplace as we scale."

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lipson added, "From the outset, our priority has been to build a platform grounded in trust, transparency, and execution. Protecting the Apex Commercial Exchange® name and associated trademarks ensures that our identity—and the standards behind it—remain clear and consistent as we grow."

"ACE THE AUCTION® represents how we bring commercial real estate to market—with discipline, transparency, and market integrity," Lipson continued. "Trademarking that tagline formalizes the experience our clients already expect: confidence, efficiency, and real price discovery."

Apex Commercial Exchange® delivers a modern auction-based transaction model designed to provide transparent pricing, defined timelines, and broad market exposure for buyers, sellers, and brokers across office, retail, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, and specialty property types.

For more information, visit https://acexchange.com/.

About Apex Commercial Exchange®

Apex Commercial Exchange® is a technology-enabled commercial real estate auction platform delivering AI-powered, data-driven execution for property owners, investors, and brokers nationwide. Designed by dealmakers, the platform brings transparency, speed, and market-ready precision to every transaction—helping clients confidently ACE THE AUCTION®.

Media Contact:

Chelsea R. Schulz

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

https://www.acexchange.com

Apex Commercial Exchange®, ACE Apex Commercial Exchange®, and ACE THE AUCTION® are registered trademarks of Apex Commercial Exchange. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Apex Commercial Exchange