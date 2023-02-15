Apex Dental Partners appoints Andrea Kowalczyk as Director of Dental Hygiene

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners, a leading dental partnership focused on upholding the traditional values of private practice while offering best-in-class resources to partner dentists, today announced that Andrea Kowalczyk, RDH, BS has joined the company as Director of Dental Hygiene.

"We are very pleased that Andrea has joined the Apex team. In this new role, Andrea will be focused on helping our hygienists grow as clinicians and leaders in order to enjoy an even more rewarding career," said Matt Hale, President of Apex.

Kowalczyk has been in the dental industry for over twenty-five years. She holds a BS in Dental Hygiene, postgraduate certification in Dental Hygiene Mentoring, and is certified in Talent Acquisition Management. She is also a Dental Hygiene Career Mentor with the ADHA. Kowalczyk is widely published, with articles featured in RDH Magazine, Modern Hygienist, Dentistry IQ, and more. Prior to joining Apex, Kowalczyk served in various hygiene mentorship and practice recruiting roles within the industry.

"I am passionate about recognizing and empowering our hygienists to enjoy careers that fit their values," said Kowalczyk. "My goal is to honor the potential and worthiness of everyone on the Apex team, bringing together actionable ways to better serve our patients and change lives through the healing power of dentistry."

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership, leading the way in long-term, relationship-based, high-quality patient care. Through its non-branded model, known as Private Practice Reimagined®, Apex offers supported dentists an increased level of personal and professional flexibility. With Apex, dentists can work with a team focused on providing them the freedom and administrative expertise to do what they do best. For more information, visit www.ApexDP.com

