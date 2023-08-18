Apex Dental Partners Honored For 5th Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America List

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners, a leading dental partnership, is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievement of being recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 5th consecutive year. This milestone is a clear testament to the company's unwavering commitment to service and growth within the dental care community.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year, Apex Dental Partners was honored for achieving 171% 3-year growth.

"Since inception, our goal has been to reimagine private practice dentistry for the benefit of patients and dentists," said Matt Hale, President of Apex Dental Partners. "Over the past nine years, we have grown tremendously. We now partner with more than 100 dentists and 600 team members across three states. Collectively, our organization has served more than 130,000 patients so far this year. However, what I'm most proud of is our team's unwavering focus on quality. We continue to earn industry-leading feedback from our dentist's patients and our team members, showing that we are living our values of Service, Integrity, and Excellence. We can proudly say that we are accomplishing our mission of serving others and changing lives through the healing power of dentistry."

David Lohmann, CEO of Apex added, "This achievement underscores our team's hard work and innovation in leading the way as the premier partnership option for dentists seeking the values of traditional private practice dentistry with the support of an innovative business team."

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership, reimagining private practice dentistry for the next generation of clinicians focused on long term relationship-based, high-quality patient care. Through its non-branded model, Private Practice Reimagined®, Apex offers dentist-leaders the values of traditional private practice with the power and support of a group. With Apex, dentists work with a team focused on providing them the freedom to do what they do best. For more information, visit www.ApexDP.com.

