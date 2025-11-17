Apex Media Partners Continues In Touch+ Programming Expansion with Comcast Big South and Comcast Houston Partnerships

The Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley on In Touch+ are Now Available Throughout the Southern U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, the word of Dr. Charles Stanley, founder of In Touch Ministries , has been spreading the good news of Jesus Christ and welcomed around the world. And now, Comcast subscribers living in the Southern U.S. can access his biblical teachings, right in the comfort of their own homes. The In Touch+ network, which features Dr. Stanley and other thoughtfully considered, like-minded ministries, officially launched on Comcast Big South on Nov. 12 and Comcast Houston will launch tomorrow, Nov. 18.

Spearheaded by Apex Media , a trusted leader in ministry media strategy and execution with over three decades of experience, the partnership with Comcast Big South extends In Touch+ programming to nine states. Viewers in markets such as Mobile, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville, AL; Little Rock, AR; Chattanooga and Savannah, GA; Monroe and Shreveport, LA; Jackson and Hattiesburg, MS; Nashville, Knoxville, Oak Ridge, and Franklin, TN; and Charleston, SC. can now tune in on Channel 1091, Memphis, TN is on Channel 1099. Atlanta, the home base of In Touch Ministries, is available on Channels 1099, 1091, and 1080. In Texas, Comcast Houston plays a pivotal role as part of the state's expansive service area. As the nation's fourth-largest city and a major cultural and economic hub, Houston represents a critical market within Comcast, the country's second-largest cable operator.

"Bringing the diverse, family-focused programming of the In Touch+ network to households everywhere has always been our vision," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "Expanding to Comcast subscribers across two platforms in 40 markets, 18 cities, across 10 states marks a significant milestone. This step allows us to connect with new audiences in major markets and vibrant communities throughout the region. We're confident our uplifting, inspiring content will resonate with families seeking meaningful entertainment they can enjoy together."

Founded in 1972 as a radio and television ministry, In Touch Ministries has grown from its humble beginnings into a global Christian evangelical organization reaching audiences in multiple languages. Today, its extensive library of programming is available through In Touch+, streaming on FAST platforms such as Amazon Prime, in addition to coverage on DIRECTV®. Every program is designed to help viewers deepen their faith and foster a personal relationship with the Lord.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

