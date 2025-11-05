Apex Media Partners Continues In Touch+ Programming Expansion to Bridge Media Network

The Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley on In Touch+ are Now Available in 90 Broadcast Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries , is expanding its reach to more homes across the U.S. through a partnership with Bridge Media Network. The broadcast company will feature the trusted word of Dr. Charles Stanley in over 60 of its markets of all sizes nationwide. The launch cements the mission to continue furthering In Touch+'s national footprint of faith-safe content to ministry-proven audiences.

Known for its strong reach, Bridge Media Network serves areas from New York City to Juneau, Alaska. In addition to Dr. Stanley, its In Touch+ programming will also feature other like-minded ministries and original content. The partnership between the two entities also signifies a continued reach for In Touch+, which is now available for viewing on broadcast, satellite, and streaming platforms. Its expansion is being led by Apex Media , a trusted leader in ministry media strategy and execution with over three decades of experience.

"For over 50 years, In Touch Ministries has been leading people into their growing relationship with Jesus Christ, and through this partnership with Bridge Media Network, In Touch+ will now reach millions of new households and families who are looking to grow in their faith," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "We look forward to introducing it to both new audiences and those who have followed In Touch Ministries with Dr. Charles Stanley for years, offering them convenient access within their own homes."

In addition to the Bridge Media Network partnership, In Touch+ is offered in multiple languages around the world as well as offers an extensive library of content that is available on DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, and more. Continuing Dr. Stanley's vision, each program invites viewers to apply biblical truth in daily life and experience lasting spiritual growth.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

