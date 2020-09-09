Apex Supply Chain Technologies enters into exclusive global intellectual property and technology rights agreement with Brightloom

MASON, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IP licensing agreement offers Apex exclusive rights to market and further develop Brightloom's automated foodservice pickup technology and Intellectual Property as it continues to build out its solution offerings in the contactless food service order pickup and delivery market. Brightloom, formerly eatsa, an early innovator in automated restaurant technology, developed a suite of software and hardware solutions to simplify the restaurant customer experience, including self-serve Cubby and Spotlight order pickup solutions.

"This agreement with Brightloom allows Apex to provide an even wider spectrum of compelling technology offerings for all foodservice formats and offer new options as operators seek to deploy automation in this new post-COVID, contactless order delivery world," says Mike Wills, Apex Chief Executive Officer. The agreement provides Apex exclusive access to certain intellectual property assets that will extend its industry-leading product range. "Foodservice operators are all seeking to limit the amount of contacts for off-premise order delivery and pick up today, while creating an efficient, on-brand customer experience," says Wills.

About Apex Order Pickup Solutions

Apex is the world's leading provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for use in foodservice and retail industries. The Apex Heated Pickup Station was a recipient of the 2019 Kitchen Innovations Award from the National Restaurant Association. Apex contactless order pickup solutions are in use in over 4,000 restaurant and foodservice locations globally. Apex is headquartered in Mason, Ohio. To learn more, visit http://www.apexsupplychain.com.

About Brightloom

Brightloom helps create meaningful relationships between people and the brands they love. Through its first-of-its-kind Customer Growth Platform, Brightloom provides consumer brands of all sizes with a turnkey data-driven marketing engine that is optimized by machine learning and scaled through automation. Brightloom's suite of cloud-based software services enables brands to unlock the power of the data they already have and transform it into personalized marketing that maximizes customer lifetime value. Brightloom is headquartered in Seattle, with a satellite office in San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://www.brightloom.com.

