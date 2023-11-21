APEX TRADER FUNDING RECEIVES TOP FUTURES PROP TRADING COMPANY FOR POWERING MARKET ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY FOR TRADERS AWARD AT BENZINGA FINTECH AWARDS

News provided by

Apex Trader Funding

21 Nov, 2023, 15:30 ET

CEO DARRELL MARTIN RECOGNIZED FOR WORK ON DELIVERING EASIEST TO USE ONLINE EVALUATION AND FUNDING PLATFORM

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering low cost and the highest contract plans, was selected as the winner of this year's Top Futures Prop Trading Company for Powering Market Access and Opportunity award at the 2023 Benzinga FinTech Awards.

Darrell Martin, who was at the event in New York City, received the award on behalf of the entire Apex Trader Funding team.

Continue Reading
Apex Trader Funding CEO and Founder Darrell Martin at the 2023 Benzinga Deal Day and Awards
Apex Trader Funding CEO and Founder Darrell Martin at the 2023 Benzinga Deal Day and Awards

"We are honored to be selected by Benzinga this year as the winner of the Powering Market Access and Opportunity award," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "Every day, our team works to deliver an online trading platform that traders want to use."

Darrell was also interviewed at Benzinga FinTech Deal Day, which can be viewed here.

About Apex Trader Funding
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries. For more information about Apex Trader Funding, contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at [email protected] or at 212-805-3024

SOURCE Apex Trader Funding

Also from this source

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES LATEST PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO TRADERS

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES LATEST PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO TRADERS

Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced...
APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES HIGHEST AVERAGE PAYOUTS TO TRADERS

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES HIGHEST AVERAGE PAYOUTS TO TRADERS

Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.