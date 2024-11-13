APEX TRADER FUNDING TO ATTEND 2024 FX SUMMIT IN DUBAI

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM JOINS GROUNDBREAKING CONFERENCE FEATURING RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL TRADERS

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, a leading and innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering the lowest cost and the highest contract plans, will attend the 2024 FX Summit. This annual three-day conference and expo is designed to connect attendees with influential players in the retail trade industry.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Apex Trader Funding leadership and answer any questions traders might have.

"Apex Trader Funding is excited to attend this year's FX Summit and meet traders from around the world," said Cameron Nish, Director of Marketing at Apex Trader Funding. "As more people continue to choose us over other future prop trading platforms, FX Summit gives our team the ability to meet directly with traders and invite them to join our growing community."

Apex Trader Funding is also serving as a sponsor of this year's FX Summit.

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries.

