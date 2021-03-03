APEXX Global launches Buy Now Pay Later Aggregator

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APEXX Global, ("APEXX"), the multi-award-winning global payments platform, is launching the first of its kind Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") Aggregator for merchants.

BNPL products have grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, as more and more people have turned to online shopping, and as such, increasing numbers of companies globally are now looking to offer multiple BNPL solutions to reach new customers, improve the shopping experience and meet varying consumer purchasing needs.

APEXX's new Aggregator will allow merchants to access multiple BNPL solutions that have signed up to the product, or other APEXX services, through one consolidated API. In turn, consumers around the world will be able to choose from a wide range of BNPL options and select the most flexible plan that helps them to best manage their finances responsibly. APEXX and its BNPL partners are aligned with and supportive of the regulations to come in the BNPL sector in the UK and beyond.

APEXX is integrating and partnering with over a dozen BNPLs globally who are the best in class in each of their respective markets and offer the widest range of products for consumers. So far, Openpay, Afterpay, a business unit within Arvato Financial Solutions, ClearPay/AfterPay, Tabby, and Zip.Co have signed up to APEXX's BNPL Aggregator, with more to follow throughout 2021. This initial sign up of BNPLs will provide a range of financing options for consumers, and strong market coverage across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Mexico.

Rodney Bain, Managing Director and Co-Founder at APEXX, said: "We're delighted to be launching this product which is the first of its kind in the BNPL marketplace. The Aggregator will be able to help consumers manage their finances whilst enabling merchants improve their eCommerce offerings by accessing the widest available global range of BNPL providers. With the increased popularity of BNPLs, it's important to ensure that consumers are being protected and offered responsible lending that they can afford to repay. Our independent, partner-agnostic, and integrated solution supports that objective."

