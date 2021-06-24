APG Testifies on Capitol Hill in Support of Advancing Equity and Public Health

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Faisel Syed, MD, National Director of Primary Care for ChenMed, testified on behalf of America's Physician Groups (APG) at the U.S. House Committee on Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing "Empowered by Data: Legislation to Advance Equity and Public Health." Dr. Syed's testimony focused on how Medicare Advantage (MA) helps support health equity by addressing social determinants and tailoring healthcare solutions to underserved communities.

"We claim to have the world's best healthcare system; and if you have money, the care that you receive is remarkable. But the color of your skin, the balance in your bank account, and the diploma hanging on your wall have more to do with staying healthy than pathophysiology. We cannot improve healthcare for everyone if the access to healthcare, or healthy lifestyles, are beyond someone's means. Low-income and minority populations in the United States don't live as long as more affluent Americans," said Dr. Syed in his testimony.

"Through MA, I am able to offer tailored solutions to people with food and housing insecurities, health literacy, and transportation issues. Because we (ChenMed) are fully capitated, I can focus on prevention and early intervention. I can invest the time it takes to build trust and influence patient behavior. Thanks to Medicare Advantage, I can access services others cannot. I can offer exercise classes to patients who are afraid to take a walk through their neighborhoods. I can offer on-site medication pickup to patients who have no way to get to a pharmacy. I can offer social services to help patients eat healthier. And I can see patients as often as needed to prevent little problems from becoming big ones."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, rather starkly, the ongoing health disparities and inequities that we have here in the U.S.," said APG President and CEO Don Crane. "The silver lining is that we are now more aware and focused on addressing these problems. Value-based care plays a key role in improving health equity because it provides higher quality care for patients, including low-income and underserved groups."

