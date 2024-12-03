APGA Tour's Willie Mack III receives sponsor exemption to the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open®

Mack III earned his second exemption to the event on the heels of his debut performance in the 2024 U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance Open tournament officials from the Century Club of San Diego and Farmers Insurance® announced today that standout professional golfer and 15-time APGA Tour winner Willie Mack III has received a sponsor exemption to compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 22 – Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

A native of Flint, Mich., Mack III previously received the exemption in 2021 and has continued to make great strides on the APGA Tour circuit and beyond. This year, he became one of the first APGA Tour players to compete in the U.S. Open, earning his spot by way of a three-man playoff at U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Jupiter, Florida. See Willie Mack III receive the exemption here.

The exemption is part of Farmers Insurance's continued commitment to the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour and its work to increase diversity in golf. The organization's mission is to level the playing field for diverse professional, collegiate and aspiring golfers. As part of this, the APGA equips players on and off the course by ensuring they have access to the appropriate tools and resources to elevate their careers and overall development.

"I am honored to receive this exemption to participate in the Farmers Insurance Open for the second time in my career," Mack III said. "This season has been life-changing for me professionally and personally, and the support of Farmers® has played an integral role in my success. I hope to make them proud!"

A Farmers Insurance brand ambassador since 2020, Mack III has accumulated more than 70 professional wins over his impressive 13-year career. A standout player on the course, he is a dominant force with victories that include the APGA Tour Championship and Billy Horschel Invitational at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. Earlier this season, Mack III also claimed the 2024 JOHN SHIPPEN Men's Invitational, earning him a spot in the PGA TOUR's Rocket Mortgage Classic in his home state of Michigan.

"Farmers proudly congratulates Willie Mack III on achieving this exemption, which is a testament to his remarkable talent and contribution to professional golf," said Mark Welch, Chief People & Diversity Officer of Farmers Insurance. "Our efforts alongside the APGA Tour remain a priority as we continue on our journey to create more access and opportunity for diverse golfers."

Mack III's career took off as a collegiate player at Bethune-Cookman University, a Florida HBCU where he won 11 college tournaments. He went on to become the first African American to win the Michigan Amateur Championship. His triumphs did not come without challenges as he experienced several obstacles during his career, including homelessness. It's a testament to his determined spirit that he continued to succeed on the course.

Mack III made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, and a month later, was named the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption from Tiger Woods to compete in The Genesis Invitational.

"It's been a real pleasure to watch Willie Mack's growth as both a golfer and a man. Every opportunity that has come his way he has earned through hard work and dedication to his craft," said Ken Bentley, Chairman of APGA Tour Board of Directors. "The support and dedication from Farmers make it possible for us to continue our mission as we work to make golf a more inclusive sport."

The support of the APGA Tour and its players is part of an ongoing effort from Farmers Insurance and the PGA TOUR to help advance its commitment to grow the game of golf. The national insurer provides support for APGA Tour events and athletes, and the APGA Foundation, which focuses on career and wellness youth programs.

