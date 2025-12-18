APhA highlights pharmacists' expertise at marijuana rescheduling ceremony

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) participated in a White House ceremony marking the rescheduling of marijuana as a Schedule III drug. Marijuana's Schedule I classification imposes strict regulatory requirements that make it difficult for researchers and scientists to obtain it for study. APhA believes that moving marijuana to Schedule III will help accelerate research into its medicinal applications and potentially lead to safer and more effective therapeutic uses.

APhA is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States dedicated to advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA represents pharmacists, scientists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all practice settings, including but not limited to community pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, specialty pharmacies, community health centers, physician offices, ambulatory clinics, managed care organizations, hospice settings, and government facilities. Our members are committed to improving medication use, advancing patient care, and enhancing public health.

APhA supports regulatory changes that facilitate clinical research on the efficacy and safety of cannabis and its components. While cannabis offers therapeutic potential, concerns remain about drug interactions and opportunities for optimization—areas that require pharmacy expertise. As the medication experts, pharmacists support patients in their overall medication management, which include prescription and over-the-counter medications and other medicinal substances. It is essential that pharmacists know about interactions with all products a patient is taking; modifying regulatory access to cannabis will increase research availability to ascertain drug and condition interactions for pharmacist management.

Additionally, APhA advocates for health care provider education and pharmacist involvement in the dispensing and counseling of cannabis and its derivatives. Pharmacists are medication therapy experts and play a critical role in improving health outcomes. Their participation in patient education ensures proper dosing, monitoring, and counseling, ultimately promoting safe and effective use.

To support pharmacists and health care providers, APhA offers comprehensive educational resources, including its Pain Management Certificate Training Program, which provides guidance on safe pain management and patient counseling, and a new publication, Cannabis and Cannabinoids: A Primer, which helps pharmacists, student pharmacists, and practitioners navigate cannabis in modern health care.

About the American Pharmacists Association

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their work and by ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top-notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from one another. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care. To learn more, visit www.pharmacist.com.

