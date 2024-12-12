APhA announces Schondelmeyer as the 2025 Remington Honor Medal recipient

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) began announcing the selection of the 2025 APhA Awards and Honors Program recipients. The APhA Awards and Honors Program is the most comprehensive recognition program in the profession of pharmacy. All honorees in the profession-wide, practitioner, research, and student pharmacist categories will be announced over the next few weeks and can be found on APhA's awards website. Recipients will be officially recognized during the APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Nashville, TN, March 21–24, 2025.



The Remington Honor Medal was named for eminent community pharmacist, manufacturer, and educator, Joseph P. Remington and was established in 1918 to recognize distinguished service on behalf of American pharmacy during the preceding years that culminate in the past year or during a long period of outstanding activity or fruitful achievement. It serves as the preeminent award for the profession of pharmacy and is the highest honor bestowed by APhA.

Stephen W. Schondelmeyer, PharmD, PhD, of Minneapolis, MN, was selected as the recipient of the 2025 Remington Honor Medal. Schondelmeyer's impact and expertise from over 50 years of research includes improving prescription drug access and affordability, encouraging drug price competition, shaping drug benefit plan management and prescription drug reimbursement, documenting pharmacists' compensation and workforce trends, and establishing policy to reduce drug shortages and improve drug supply resilience.

His work experience has encompassed activities in practice, academia, professional associations, and state and federal government. Dr. Schondelmeyer is currently a professor of Pharmaceutical Economics in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Minnesota where he holds the Century Mortar Club Endowed Chair in Pharmaceutical Management & Economics. Dr. Schondelmeyer established and is Director of the PRIME Institute at the University of Minnesota, which conducts economic and public policy research on the roles of pharmacists and pharmaceuticals in society.

Schondelmeyer's nominators note that "his work has shaped medication and health policy as we know it today." One nominator highlighted Schondelmeyer's broad efforts to share "who pharmacists are" and "how they can improve the distribution and use of medications in society" to those outside of the pharmacy profession, which has greatly increased public visibility on the value of pharmacists.

Another nominator noted his contribution to the body of knowledge and efforts to share this knowledge broadly are unmatched with 930 invited presentations, 260 scientific peer reviewed papers, posters, and presentations, 174 technical reports, books, and book chapters about drug pricing, supply chain management, drug shortages, and pharmacy policy, and 160 presentations and testimony to Congress, state legislatures, and other governmental entities.



In addition to his own research endeavors, Schondelmeyer has served as an expert on numerous state and national task forces and boards where he shares the value of pharmacy and improves patient lives through policy. Schondelmeyer has received numerous awards and honors, including APhA's Hubert H. Humphrey Award and the Tyler Prize for the Stimulation of Research. He has also received the Hall of Distinguished Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, the Weaver Medal from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, and the Leadership in Action Award from the Minnesota Health Action Group. Schondelmeyer earned his BSPharm from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (1974), an ASHP Residency and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky (1977), and master's in public administration (1979) and PhD in pharmacy administration (1984) from The Ohio State University.

