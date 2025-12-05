APhA voices concern over hepatitis B recommendation change

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is deeply disappointed by today's vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to remove the universal recommendation for administering the hepatitis B vaccine birth dose for infants born in the United States. This reversal rolls back a highly effective, evidence-based public health measure that has been in place since 1991.

Since the universal birth-dose recommendation was adopted, acute hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections in infants and young children have sharply decreased, preventing countless children from becoming chronic carriers. The hepatitis B vaccine is safe, effective, and the most reliable method to prevent chronic HBV infection. Infants born to mothers who are not HBV carriers remain at risk due to possible exposure from infected household members, caregivers, human bites, or shared personal items such as toothbrushes—making universal vaccination essential.

"Pharmacists have a long history of helping to prevent disease transmission through vaccine recommendation and administration, including against hepatitis B," said Brigid Groves, PharmD, MS, vice president of professional affairs at APhA. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting patients across their lifespan. The science is clear: the hepatitis B birth dose saves lives, and there is no new evidence to justify delaying or removing this critical protection."

Newborns infected with HBV have a 90% likelihood of becoming chronic carriers, and one in four infants infected at birth will die from HBV-related liver failure or liver cancer. Young children who contract HBV face a 20% to 50% chance of developing lifelong chronic infection. These severe outcomes—and the costly, intensive treatment they require—are preventable through timely vaccination.

APhA strongly supports preserving the integrity of the established, evidence-based childhood immunization schedule, including the HepB birth dose that has consistently proven safe and effective.

APhA also underscores the importance of hepatitis B vaccination in adulthood. ACIP continues to recommend the vaccine series for all adults ages 19–59 years, adults 60 years and older with risk factors, and any adult who requests vaccination. Hepatitis B vaccines are safe, effective, and covered by insurance.

We will continue to advocate for evidence-based immunization policies and the health and safety of patients and communities nationwide.

About APhA

APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care. To learn more, visit www.pharmacist.com.

