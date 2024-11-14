APhA Foundation Announces 2025 Incentive Grant Recipients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024–2025 recipients of the Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care and the Practice Advancement Grants. A total of 53 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.

The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of 775 pharmacy-based projects improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's 50 Incentive Grant Recipients include cardiovascular health, diabetes management, respiratory therapy, medication safety, and more.

Three pharmacists were awarded the new Practice Advancement Grant, a collaborative opportunity between the APhA Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal of this initiative is to advance collaboration with leaders in communities where confidence in vaccines is low, increase partnerships with public health programs, and to provide equitable health care via vaccination services.

"The APhA Foundation is thrilled to offer a variety of grant funding for innovative patient care in communities across the U.S. These pharmacist-provided initiatives will increase access to essential health services, especially in underserved populations," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "We are deeply grateful for the Community Pharmacy Foundation, the Rothholz Family, Centers for Disease Control, and our other partners for their collaboration and support for community pharmacy services."

Recipients are listed below.

Recipient name Practice site Project title/final report City, State Rothholz Family Immunization Education Grants Evelyn Kim Ralphs

Pharmacy Technician Roles in Vaccinations: Impact of California

Immunization Registry (CAIR) Access on Vaccine Co-

Administration Rates in Community Pharmacies Placentia, CA Courtney

Wittstadt Professional

Pharmacy Ensuring Childhood Vaccine Access Through

Collaboration Among Pharmacy, Community, and

School Networks Baltimore. MD Residents and their Preceptors Grants Alyssa Barnes HealthLinc Optimizing Awareness: Effective Strategies for

Educating Reproductive-Aged Women on Pharmacist-

Prescribed Contraception in Indiana Valparaiso, IN Emma Brusio Safeway Sociocognitive Factors Influencing Community

Pharmacist's Intention to Educate Patients on

Medication-Induced Genitourinary Adverse Effects

(SPI-GAE) Towson, MD Bullock,

Brittany Moose

Pharmacy Retrospective Review of an Independent Pharmacist-

led Diabetes Management and Education Program in

a Medicaid Population Concord, NC Carriedo,

Michelle Safeway

Pharmacy Integrating Smoking Cessation Counseling with

Immunization Encounters in Community Pharmacy Livermore, CA Carter

(Rister),

Rachel PrimaryPlus -

Morehead ECO—ROADS: Enhancing COPD Outcomes—RPM,

Pulse Oximetry, and Direct Billable Clinical Services Morehead,KY Cochran,

Alexandra Trinity Medical

Associates The Clinical Impact of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor

Agonist Access Issues in a Primary Care Setting Knoxville, TN Cuffee,

Tayana Buford Road

Pharmacy Evaluation of a Community-Based Pharmacy Point-of-

Care Test and Treat Services Richmond, VA Daniels, Claire Kroger

Pharmacy Evaluation of New Patient Outreach on Successful

Prescription Profile Transfers to Multiple Sites of a

Community Pharmacy Chain Marietta, OH Drobny,

Abigail Kroger Health Enhancing Medication Adherence and Therapy

Optimization: The Impact of Pharmacist-Driven

Medication Assessment of Injectable Tirzepatide Bellevue, NE Duong,

Sandra Fred Meyer Assessing the Impact of Pharmacist-led Evaluation and

Intervention Using the Asthma Impairment and Risk

Questionnaire (AIRQ) in Patients with Uncontrolled

Asthma Vancouver, WA Esquibel,

Makhaila HealthLinc What Factors Are Associated with Receipt of Over-

the-Counter Pharmacy Services Among Patients at a

Midwest Federally Qualified Health Center? Valparaiso, IN Fleck, Michael Acme Sav-on

Pharmacy Patient Interest in Utilizing Community Pharmacies for

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Management Media, PA Gallardo

Penchi,

Fabiola Osterhaus

Pharmacy Pilot Service of Community Pharmacist Management

of Continuous Glucose Monitors in Patients with Type

2 Diabetes Not on Insulin Therapy Maquoketa, IA Gantman,

Anabelle USC Pharmacy Assessing College Students' Awareness and

Misconceptions About Vaping: Implications

for Community Pharmacy Smoking Cessation Programs Los Angeles, CA Gurr, Noah Moose

Pharmacy Implementing a Glucagon Prescribing Protocol

in a Community-Based Independent Pharmacy Mount Pleasant, NC Hall,

Stephen AM Diabetes Investigating the Pharmacist Impact on Diabetes

Distress and HbA1c—A Study on a Novel Pharmacist

Consultation Model Intervening on Diabetes Distress Bartlett, TN Harris, Allyson Smith's The Effect of Cost and Timely Patient Education About

Prescription Delivery on Utilization of Delivery

Services West Jordan, UT Heggen,

Emilie Towncrest Pharmacy Implementation and Evaluation of Vivitrol

Administration Service in an Independent Pharmacy Iowa City, IA Herzog,

Austin Purdue

University

Pharmacy Frequency and Characteristics of Patient Information

Requests Made by Community Pharmacists During the

Delivery of Medication Therapy Management Services

for a Self-Insured Employer West Lafayette, IN Hilgendorf,

Emma Walgreens

Specialty

Pharmacy Impact of a Smoking Cessation Screening Tool in

Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Smoking Quit Rates in

Adult Multiple Sclerosis Patients Wauwatosa, WI Hooper, Clare Walgreens Co. Frequency and Characteristics of Prescription

Adaptations Made by Chain Community Pharmacists Indianapolis, IN Huynh,

Tiffany Albertsons

Companies Mind the Statin Gap—Evaluating Barriers in

Pharmacy-Recommended Statin Therapy Tustin, CA King, Jacob Medicine Mart

of West

Columbia Evaluating the Discordance of Records Between the

South Carolina Immunization Registry and an

Independent Community Pharmacy Utilizing a

Bidirectional HL7 Immunization Integration West Columbia, SC Li, Royce University

Medical Center

of El Paso

Neighborhood

Clinics Three-Year Impact of Community Pharmacist-led

Transitions of Care Model: A Retrospective Analysis El Paso, TX Longenecker,

Alyssa Cape Fear Clinic

Pharmacy Assessing the Impact of Certified Pharmacy

Technicians Role in Behavioral Health Case

Management on Short Form Health Survey 12 Scores Wilmington, NC Ly, Vivian Western

University of

Health Sciences

/ 986 Pharmacy Barriers to Implementing and Maintaining Smoking

Cessation Services in Independent Community

Pharmacies Across Different States in the United

States La Verne, CA May, Karissa Walgreens

Specialty

Pharmacy The Effects of Pharmacists' Intervention and

Education on SABA Overuse in Medicaid Patients Kansas City, MO McDonald,

Dana Albertsons

Safeway -

Denver Division Evaluation of Pharmacist Comfort and Readiness for

Prescribing Services for HIV PEP/PrEP After

Completing an Educational Video Centennial, CO McKenzie,

Kendall H-E-B Pharmacy Assessing the Effectiveness of Patient–Pharmacist

Communication During Medication Counseling in

Texas Community Pharmacies Austin, TX Milunovic,

Teona Walgreens Effectiveness of Glycemic Control Education Delivered

by a Community Pharmacy Resident Chelsea, MA Moshayedi,

Venoos USC Pharmacies Assessing the Effectiveness of a Standardized

Workflow Training in Minimizing Vaccine Errors in

Pharmacy Practice Glendale, CA Nelson,

Allyson Atlantis

Pharmacy Empirical Validity of Serum Creatinine Availability in a

Community Setting and Impact of Medication Dosing Atlantis, FL Nguyen,

Lillian 986 Pharmacy Addressing Social Determinants of Health in the

Homeless Population: Determining Change in Health

Care Access La Verne, CA Omotoyinbo,

Opeyemi MercyOne

Dubuque

Medical Center

Pharmacy Implementing Long-Acting Injectable (LAI)

Medications in a Comprehensive Strategy for Opioid

Abstinence Dubuque, IA Pack, Raylee Walgreens

Specialty

Pharmacy Assessment of Patient-Perceived Disease Burden in

Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis on Oral Therapy by a

Community Specialty Pharmacist Nashville, TN Patrick,

Bennett Mathes

Pharmacy Uncovering Care Gaps: Parent Perspectives on Gaps in

Type 1 Diabetes Management for Children Aged 8–12

Years in Kentucky and Southern Indiana New Albany, IN Pham,

Brenden Fred Meyer Impact of Targeted Outreach on Immunization Rates of

Patients with Diabetes Vancouver, WA Pinkovsky,

Victoria Riverside Village

Pharmacy Evaluating Patient and Provider Perceived

Effectiveness and Satisfaction with Riverside Village

Pharmacy's Clinical Wound Care Service Nashville, TN Rountree,

Grayson Kroger

Pharmacy Exploring the Influence of Behaviors and Personalities

of Pharmacy Leaders on Retention and Resilience in a

Community Pharmacy Setting Knoxville, TN Salcedo,

Lillian Avery Kroger

Pharmacy Evaluating Pharmacist Directed Care for Eligible

Kroger Employees: An Analysis of Dietitian

Consultation Adoption Rates and Employee

Satisfaction Roanoke, VA Schneider,

Sarah University of

Pittsburgh School of

Pharmacy/ PA

Pharmacist Care

Network (PPCN) Identifying Best Practices for Social Determinants of

Health Referrals in Community Pharmacies Pittsburgh, PA Shen, Joseph Osco Drug

(Jewel-Osco Pharmacy) Illinois Health Professional Students' Awareness and

Perceptions of Community Pharmacist-Provided

Clinical Services Chicago, IL Sumra, Faiza Kroger Health Evaluation of Social Determinants of Health

Assessment Models in Community Pharmacy Cincinnati, OH Thompson, Semya Campus Health Pharmacy Assessment of Pharmacist-led Workflow

Intervention on COVID-19, Influenza, and

Pneumococcal Vaccinations in College Students with

Asthma and Diabetes Chapel Hill, NC Truman, Destanie Greenwood Pharmacy Evaluation of Community Pharmacy Outreach

Events to Screen for Human Immunodeficiency

Virus (HIV) Waterloo, IA Ward, Raney Bremo

Pharmacy Evaluating Patient Willingness for Influenza Testing

and Treatment in a Community Pharmacy Setting

and Urgent Care Settings Richmond, VA Warren, Dani Wiggins Family Medical Center

and Pharmacy An Evaluation of a Pharmacist-led Chronic Condition

Management Telehealth Program on Clinical

Outcomes for Patients with Diabetes Carrollton, GA Whitfield, Courtney Realo Drugs Evaluating Provider Satisfaction with the Role of

Clinical Pharmacists in Delivering Chronic Care

Management Services within an Accountable Care

Organization New Bern, NC

Recipient name Practice site Project title/final report City, State

Practice Advancement Grants Gamston, Courtney Auburn University

Health Care and

Education Clinic and

Pharmacy Boosting Community

Immunization Rates: Partnering

with Schools for Success Auburn, AL

Phan, Ha Internal Medicine and

Pediatrics, University of

Mississippi Addressing Parent and Caregiver

Pediatric Vaccination

Administration Hesitancy in an

Independent Community

Pharmacy Setting Jackson, MS

Morris, Whitney Tennessee Pharmacists

Association Establishing Partnerships Between

Rural Public Health Departments

and Local Pharmacies to Enhance

Vaccination Referral Processes Nashville, TN





















Media Contact: Ross Hemminger, [email protected]

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association Foundation