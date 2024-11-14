APhA Foundation Announces 2025 Incentive Grant Recipients

News provided byAmerican Pharmacists Association Foundation
Nov 14, 2024, 15:43 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024–2025 recipients of the Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care and the Practice Advancement Grants. A total of 53 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.
The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of 775 pharmacy-based projects improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's 50 Incentive Grant Recipients include cardiovascular health, diabetes management, respiratory therapy, medication safety, and more.
Three pharmacists were awarded the new Practice Advancement Grant, a collaborative opportunity between the APhA Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal of this initiative is to advance collaboration with leaders in communities where confidence in vaccines is low, increase partnerships with public health programs, and to provide equitable health care via vaccination services.
"The APhA Foundation is thrilled to offer a variety of grant funding for innovative patient care in communities across the U.S. These pharmacist-provided initiatives will increase access to essential health services, especially in underserved populations," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "We are deeply grateful for the Community Pharmacy Foundation, the Rothholz Family, Centers for Disease Control, and our other partners for their collaboration and support for community pharmacy services."
Recipients are listed below.
|
Recipient name
|
Practice site
|
Project title/final report
|
City, State
|
Rothholz Family Immunization Education Grants
|
Evelyn Kim
|
Ralphs
|
Technician Roles in Vaccinations: Impact of California
|
Placentia, CA
|
Courtney
|
Professional
|
Ensuring Childhood Vaccine Access Through
|
Baltimore. MD
|
Residents and their Preceptors Grants
|
Alyssa Barnes
|
HealthLinc
|
Optimizing Awareness: Effective Strategies for
|
Valparaiso, IN
|
Emma Brusio
|
Safeway
|
Sociocognitive Factors Influencing Community
|
Towson, MD
|
Bullock,
|
Moose
|
Retrospective Review of an Independent Pharmacist-
|
Concord, NC
|
Carriedo,
|
Safeway
|
Integrating Smoking Cessation Counseling with
|
Livermore, CA
|
Carter
|
PrimaryPlus -
|
ECO—ROADS: Enhancing COPD Outcomes—RPM,
|
Morehead,KY
|
Cochran,
|
Trinity Medical
|
The Clinical Impact of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Cuffee,
|
Buford Road
|
Evaluation of a Community-Based Pharmacy Point-of-
|
Richmond, VA
|
Daniels, Claire
|
Kroger
|
Evaluation of New Patient Outreach on Successful
|
Marietta, OH
|
Drobny,
|
Kroger Health
|
Enhancing Medication Adherence and Therapy
|
Bellevue, NE
|
Duong,
|
Fred Meyer
|
Assessing the Impact of Pharmacist-led Evaluation and
|
Vancouver, WA
|
Esquibel,
|
HealthLinc
|
What Factors Are Associated with Receipt of Over-
|
Valparaiso, IN
|
Fleck, Michael
|
Acme Sav-on
|
Patient Interest in Utilizing Community Pharmacies for
|
Media, PA
|
Gallardo
|
Osterhaus
|
Pilot Service of Community Pharmacist Management
|
Maquoketa, IA
|
Gantman,
|
USC Pharmacy
|
Assessing College Students' Awareness and
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Gurr, Noah
|
Moose
|
Implementing a Glucagon Prescribing Protocol
|
Mount Pleasant, NC
|
Hall,
|
AM Diabetes
|
Investigating the Pharmacist Impact on Diabetes
|
Bartlett, TN
|
Harris, Allyson
|
Smith's
|
The Effect of Cost and Timely Patient Education About
|
West Jordan, UT
|
Heggen,
|
Towncrest Pharmacy
|
Implementation and Evaluation of Vivitrol
|
Iowa City, IA
|
Herzog,
|
Purdue
|
Frequency and Characteristics of Patient Information
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
Hilgendorf,
|
Walgreens
|
Impact of a Smoking Cessation Screening Tool in
|
Wauwatosa, WI
|
Hooper, Clare
|
Walgreens Co.
|
Frequency and Characteristics of Prescription
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Huynh,
|
Albertsons
|
Mind the Statin Gap—Evaluating Barriers in
|
Tustin, CA
|
King, Jacob
|
Medicine Mart
|
Evaluating the Discordance of Records Between the
|
West Columbia, SC
|
Li, Royce
|
University
|
Three-Year Impact of Community Pharmacist-led
|
El Paso, TX
|
Longenecker,
|
Cape Fear Clinic
|
Assessing the Impact of Certified Pharmacy
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Ly, Vivian
|
Western
|
Barriers to Implementing and Maintaining Smoking
|
La Verne, CA
|
May, Karissa
|
Walgreens
|
The Effects of Pharmacists' Intervention and
|
Kansas City, MO
|
McDonald,
|
Albertsons
|
Evaluation of Pharmacist Comfort and Readiness for
|
Centennial, CO
|
McKenzie,
|
H-E-B Pharmacy
|
Assessing the Effectiveness of Patient–Pharmacist
|
Austin, TX
|
Milunovic,
|
Walgreens
|
Effectiveness of Glycemic Control Education Delivered
|
Chelsea, MA
|
Moshayedi,
|
USC Pharmacies
|
Assessing the Effectiveness of a Standardized
|
Glendale, CA
|
Nelson,
|
Atlantis
|
Empirical Validity of Serum Creatinine Availability in a
|
Atlantis, FL
|
Nguyen,
|
986 Pharmacy
|
Addressing Social Determinants of Health in the
|
La Verne, CA
|
Omotoyinbo,
|
MercyOne
|
Implementing Long-Acting Injectable (LAI)
|
Dubuque, IA
|
Pack, Raylee
|
Walgreens
|
Assessment of Patient-Perceived Disease Burden in
|
Nashville, TN
|
Patrick,
|
Mathes
|
Uncovering Care Gaps: Parent Perspectives on Gaps in
|
New Albany, IN
|
Pham,
|
Fred Meyer
|
Impact of Targeted Outreach on Immunization Rates of
|
Vancouver, WA
|
Pinkovsky,
|
Riverside Village
|
Evaluating Patient and Provider Perceived
|
Nashville, TN
|
Rountree,
|
Kroger
|
Exploring the Influence of Behaviors and Personalities
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Salcedo,
|
Kroger
|
Evaluating Pharmacist Directed Care for Eligible
|
Roanoke, VA
|
Schneider,
|
University of
|
Identifying Best Practices for Social Determinants of
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Shen, Joseph
|
Osco Drug
|
Illinois Health Professional Students' Awareness and
|
Chicago, IL
|
Sumra, Faiza
|
Kroger Health
|
Evaluation of Social Determinants of Health
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Thompson, Semya
|
Campus Health Pharmacy
|
Assessment of Pharmacist-led Workflow
|
Chapel Hill, NC
|
Truman, Destanie
|
Greenwood Pharmacy
|
Evaluation of Community Pharmacy Outreach
|
Waterloo, IA
|
Ward, Raney
|
Bremo
|
Evaluating Patient Willingness for Influenza Testing
|
Richmond, VA
|
Warren, Dani
|
Wiggins Family Medical Center
|
An Evaluation of a Pharmacist-led Chronic Condition
|
Carrollton, GA
|
Whitfield, Courtney
|
Realo Drugs
|
Evaluating Provider Satisfaction with the Role of
|
New Bern, NC
|
Recipient name
|
Practice site
|
Project title/final report
|
City, State
|
Practice Advancement Grants
|
Gamston, Courtney
|
Auburn University
|
Boosting Community
|
Auburn, AL
|
Phan, Ha
|
Internal Medicine and
|
Addressing Parent and Caregiver
|
Jackson, MS
|
Morris, Whitney
|
Tennessee Pharmacists
|
Establishing Partnerships Between
|
Nashville, TN
Media Contact: Ross Hemminger, [email protected]
SOURCE American Pharmacists Association Foundation
