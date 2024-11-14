APhA Foundation Announces 2025 Incentive Grant Recipients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024–2025 recipients of the Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care and the Practice Advancement Grants. A total of 53 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.

The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of 775 pharmacy-based projects improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's 50 Incentive Grant Recipients include cardiovascular health, diabetes management, respiratory therapy, medication safety, and more.

Three pharmacists were awarded the new Practice Advancement Grant, a collaborative opportunity between the APhA Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal of this initiative is to advance collaboration with leaders in communities where confidence in vaccines is low, increase partnerships with public health programs, and to provide equitable health care via vaccination services.

"The APhA Foundation is thrilled to offer a variety of grant funding for innovative patient care in communities across the U.S. These pharmacist-provided initiatives will increase access to essential health services, especially in underserved populations," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "We are deeply grateful for the Community Pharmacy Foundation, the Rothholz Family, Centers for Disease Control, and our other partners for their collaboration and support for community pharmacy services."

Recipients are listed below.

Recipient name

Practice site

Project title/final report

City, State

Rothholz Family Immunization Education Grants

Evelyn Kim

Ralphs
Pharmacy

Technician Roles in Vaccinations: Impact of California
Immunization Registry (CAIR) Access on Vaccine Co-
Administration Rates in Community Pharmacies

Placentia, CA

 

Courtney 
Wittstadt

Professional
Pharmacy

Ensuring Childhood Vaccine Access Through
Collaboration Among Pharmacy, Community, and
School Networks

Baltimore. MD

Residents and their Preceptors Grants

Alyssa Barnes

HealthLinc

Optimizing Awareness: Effective Strategies for
Educating Reproductive-Aged Women on Pharmacist-
Prescribed Contraception in Indiana

Valparaiso, IN

Emma Brusio

Safeway

Sociocognitive Factors Influencing Community
Pharmacist's Intention to Educate Patients on
Medication-Induced Genitourinary Adverse Effects
(SPI-GAE)

Towson, MD

Bullock,
Brittany

Moose
Pharmacy

Retrospective Review of an Independent Pharmacist-
led Diabetes Management and Education Program in
a Medicaid Population

Concord, NC

Carriedo,
Michelle

Safeway
Pharmacy

Integrating Smoking Cessation Counseling with
Immunization Encounters in Community Pharmacy

Livermore, CA

Carter
(Rister),
Rachel

PrimaryPlus -
Morehead

ECO—ROADS: Enhancing COPD Outcomes—RPM,
Pulse Oximetry, and Direct Billable Clinical Services

Morehead,KY

Cochran,
Alexandra

Trinity Medical
Associates

The Clinical Impact of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor
Agonist Access Issues in a Primary Care Setting

Knoxville, TN

Cuffee,
Tayana

Buford Road
Pharmacy

Evaluation of a Community-Based Pharmacy Point-of-
Care Test and Treat Services

Richmond, VA

Daniels, Claire

Kroger
Pharmacy

Evaluation of New Patient Outreach on Successful
Prescription Profile Transfers to Multiple Sites of a
Community Pharmacy Chain

Marietta, OH

Drobny,
Abigail

Kroger Health

Enhancing Medication Adherence and Therapy
Optimization: The Impact of Pharmacist-Driven
Medication Assessment of Injectable Tirzepatide

Bellevue, NE

Duong,
Sandra

Fred Meyer

Assessing the Impact of Pharmacist-led Evaluation and
Intervention Using the Asthma Impairment and Risk
Questionnaire (AIRQ) in Patients with Uncontrolled
Asthma

Vancouver, WA

Esquibel,
Makhaila

HealthLinc

What Factors Are Associated with Receipt of Over-
the-Counter Pharmacy Services Among Patients at a
Midwest Federally Qualified Health Center?

Valparaiso, IN

Fleck, Michael

Acme Sav-on
Pharmacy

Patient Interest in Utilizing Community Pharmacies for
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Management

Media, PA

Gallardo
Penchi,
Fabiola

Osterhaus
Pharmacy

Pilot Service of Community Pharmacist Management
of Continuous Glucose Monitors in Patients with Type
2 Diabetes Not on Insulin Therapy

Maquoketa, IA

Gantman,
Anabelle

USC Pharmacy

Assessing College Students' Awareness and
Misconceptions About Vaping: Implications
for Community Pharmacy Smoking Cessation Programs

Los Angeles, CA

Gurr, Noah

Moose
Pharmacy

Implementing a Glucagon Prescribing Protocol
in a Community-Based Independent Pharmacy

Mount Pleasant, NC

Hall,
Stephen

AM Diabetes

Investigating the Pharmacist Impact on Diabetes
Distress and HbA1c—A Study on a Novel Pharmacist
Consultation Model Intervening on Diabetes Distress

Bartlett, TN

Harris, Allyson

Smith's

The Effect of Cost and Timely Patient Education About
Prescription Delivery on Utilization of Delivery
Services

West Jordan, UT

Heggen,
Emilie

Towncrest Pharmacy

Implementation and Evaluation of Vivitrol
Administration Service in an Independent Pharmacy

Iowa City, IA

Herzog,
Austin

Purdue
University
Pharmacy

Frequency and Characteristics of Patient Information
Requests Made by Community Pharmacists During the
Delivery of Medication Therapy Management Services
for a Self-Insured Employer

West Lafayette, IN

Hilgendorf,
Emma

Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy

Impact of a Smoking Cessation Screening Tool in
Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Smoking Quit Rates in
Adult Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Wauwatosa, WI

Hooper, Clare

Walgreens Co.

Frequency and Characteristics of Prescription
Adaptations Made by Chain Community Pharmacists

Indianapolis, IN

Huynh,
Tiffany

Albertsons
Companies

Mind the Statin Gap—Evaluating Barriers in
Pharmacy-Recommended Statin Therapy

Tustin, CA

King, Jacob

Medicine Mart
of West
Columbia

Evaluating the Discordance of Records Between the
South Carolina Immunization Registry and an
Independent Community Pharmacy Utilizing a
Bidirectional HL7 Immunization Integration

West Columbia, SC

Li, Royce

University
Medical Center
of El Paso
Neighborhood
Clinics

Three-Year Impact of Community Pharmacist-led
Transitions of Care Model: A Retrospective Analysis

El Paso, TX

Longenecker,
Alyssa

Cape Fear Clinic
Pharmacy

Assessing the Impact of Certified Pharmacy
Technicians Role in Behavioral Health Case
Management on Short Form Health Survey 12 Scores

Wilmington, NC

Ly, Vivian

Western
University of
Health Sciences
/ 986 Pharmacy

Barriers to Implementing and Maintaining Smoking
Cessation Services in Independent Community
Pharmacies Across Different States in the United
States

La Verne, CA

May, Karissa

Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy

The Effects of Pharmacists' Intervention and
Education on SABA Overuse in Medicaid Patients

Kansas City, MO

McDonald,
Dana

Albertsons
Safeway -
Denver Division

Evaluation of Pharmacist Comfort and Readiness for
Prescribing Services for HIV PEP/PrEP After
Completing an Educational Video

Centennial, CO

McKenzie,
Kendall

H-E-B Pharmacy

Assessing the Effectiveness of Patient–Pharmacist
Communication During Medication Counseling in
Texas Community Pharmacies

Austin, TX

Milunovic,
Teona

Walgreens

Effectiveness of Glycemic Control Education Delivered
by a Community Pharmacy Resident

Chelsea, MA

Moshayedi,
Venoos

USC Pharmacies

Assessing the Effectiveness of a Standardized
Workflow Training in Minimizing Vaccine Errors in
Pharmacy Practice

Glendale, CA

Nelson, 
Allyson

Atlantis
Pharmacy

Empirical Validity of Serum Creatinine Availability in a
Community Setting and Impact of Medication Dosing

Atlantis, FL

Nguyen,
Lillian

986 Pharmacy

Addressing Social Determinants of Health in the
Homeless Population: Determining Change in Health
Care Access

La Verne, CA

Omotoyinbo,
Opeyemi

MercyOne
Dubuque
Medical Center
Pharmacy

Implementing Long-Acting Injectable (LAI)
Medications in a Comprehensive Strategy for Opioid
Abstinence

Dubuque, IA

Pack, Raylee

Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy

Assessment of Patient-Perceived Disease Burden in
Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis on Oral Therapy by a
Community Specialty Pharmacist

Nashville, TN

Patrick,
Bennett

Mathes
Pharmacy

Uncovering Care Gaps: Parent Perspectives on Gaps in
Type 1 Diabetes Management for Children Aged 8–12
Years in Kentucky and Southern Indiana

New Albany, IN

Pham,
Brenden

Fred Meyer

Impact of Targeted Outreach on Immunization Rates of
Patients with Diabetes

Vancouver, WA

Pinkovsky,
Victoria

Riverside Village
Pharmacy

Evaluating Patient and Provider Perceived
Effectiveness and Satisfaction with Riverside Village
Pharmacy's Clinical Wound Care Service

Nashville, TN

Rountree,
Grayson

Kroger
Pharmacy

Exploring the Influence of Behaviors and Personalities
of Pharmacy Leaders on Retention and Resilience in a
Community Pharmacy Setting

Knoxville, TN

Salcedo,
Lillian Avery

Kroger
Pharmacy

Evaluating Pharmacist Directed Care for Eligible
Kroger Employees: An Analysis of Dietitian
Consultation Adoption Rates and Employee
Satisfaction

Roanoke, VA

Schneider,
Sarah

University of
Pittsburgh School of
Pharmacy/ PA
Pharmacist Care
Network (PPCN)

Identifying Best Practices for Social Determinants of
Health Referrals in Community Pharmacies

Pittsburgh, PA

Shen, Joseph

Osco Drug
(Jewel-Osco Pharmacy)

Illinois Health Professional Students' Awareness and
Perceptions of Community Pharmacist-Provided
Clinical Services

Chicago, IL

Sumra, Faiza

Kroger Health

Evaluation of Social Determinants of Health
Assessment Models in Community Pharmacy

Cincinnati, OH

Thompson, Semya

Campus Health Pharmacy

Assessment of Pharmacist-led Workflow
Intervention on COVID-19, Influenza, and
Pneumococcal Vaccinations in College Students with
Asthma and Diabetes

Chapel Hill, NC

Truman, Destanie

Greenwood Pharmacy

Evaluation of Community Pharmacy Outreach
Events to Screen for Human Immunodeficiency
Virus (HIV)

Waterloo, IA

Ward, Raney

Bremo
Pharmacy

Evaluating Patient Willingness for Influenza Testing
and Treatment in a Community Pharmacy Setting
and Urgent Care Settings

Richmond, VA

Warren, Dani

Wiggins Family Medical Center
and Pharmacy

An Evaluation of a Pharmacist-led Chronic Condition
Management Telehealth Program on Clinical
Outcomes for Patients with Diabetes

Carrollton, GA

Whitfield, Courtney

Realo Drugs

Evaluating Provider Satisfaction with the Role of
Clinical Pharmacists in Delivering Chronic Care
Management Services within an Accountable Care
Organization

New Bern, NC

Recipient name

Practice site

Project title/final report

City, State

Practice Advancement Grants

Gamston, Courtney

Auburn University
Health Care and
Education Clinic and
Pharmacy

Boosting Community
Immunization Rates: Partnering
with Schools for Success

Auburn, AL

Phan, Ha

Internal Medicine and
Pediatrics, University of
Mississippi

Addressing Parent and Caregiver
Pediatric Vaccination
Administration Hesitancy in an
Independent Community
Pharmacy Setting

Jackson, MS

Morris, Whitney

Tennessee Pharmacists
Association

 

Establishing Partnerships Between
Rural Public Health Departments
and Local Pharmacies to Enhance
Vaccination Referral Processes

Nashville, TN









Media Contact: Ross Hemminger, [email protected]

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association Foundation

