APhA Foundation Announces 2026 Student Scholarship Program Recipients

Feb 19, 2026, 14:44 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association Foundation is pleased to announce the 2026 recipients of the Student Scholarship Program. The Student Scholarship Program honors student pharmacists who dedicate their time to supporting and advancing their school's APhA–ASP Chapter while balancing the demands of a full-time pharmacy curriculum. This year, 28 exceptional student pharmacists were awarded scholarships in recognition of their strong academic performance and active involvement in both school and community initiatives.
"We are honored to celebrate this year's APhA Foundation Scholarship recipients for their exceptional academic accomplishments and leadership," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "I'd like to sincerely thank our generous supporters whose contributions have funded scholarships for over 20 years. These scholarships demonstrate our dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders through education, and we look forward to the meaningful impact they will have in the field."
The 2026 APhA Foundation Student Scholarship Program recipients are:
|
Sahar Soltani
|
University of California, Irvine School of
|
Jenna Severson
|
University of Montana Skaggs School of
|
Allison Given
|
University of Charleston School of Pharmacy
|
Gabriela Gaytan
|
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
|
Col. Jerry Ross Scholarship
|
Alexis Dimetry
|
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
|
Sami Gangji
|
University of Rhode Island College of
|
Ellis Family Scholarship
|
Michael Mercante
|
Belmont University College of
|
Olivia Sin
|
Belmont University College of
|
Hamilton, Harris, Tucker APhA
|
Ahmed Nour
|
Virginia Commonwealth University
|
Olivia Wallace
|
The Ohio State University College of
|
Parker R. George
|
Ohio Northern University
|
Cassie Rich
|
University of Georgia College of Pharmacy
|
Alexandra Burklo
|
Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy
|
Eric Naglak
|
Midwestern University College of
|
Kap Paull
|
Mercer University College of Pharmacy
|
Natalie Nicole Ferrufino
|
Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy
|
Nori Zaccheo
|
Wilkes University Nesbitt School of
|
Paige Rhein
|
University of Florida College of Pharmacy
|
Noah Phillippe
|
Butler University College of Pharmacy &
|
Ryan Kwok
|
University of California, Irvine, School of
|
Sheridan Herron
|
Shenandoah University
|
Victoria Witouski
|
Belmont University
|
Kala Oliver
|
The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and
|
Rebeca Pelayo Carvajal
|
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
|
Emily Scott
|
University of Kansas School of
|
Gwyniever Marjorie Lonzame
|
Roseman University of Health Sciences
|
Samuel Buss
|
University of Nebraska Medical Center -
|
Alexandra (Aya)
|
University of Oklahoma College of
About the American Pharmacists Association Foundation
The APhA Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., is a trusted source of research demonstrating how pharmacists can improve health care. The APhA Foundation's mission is to improve health by inspiring philanthropy, research, and innovation that advances pharmacists' patient care services. The APhA Foundation is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association, the national professional society of pharmacists in the U.
