APhA Foundation Announces 2026 Student Scholarship Program Recipients

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association Foundation is pleased to announce the 2026 recipients of the Student Scholarship Program. The Student Scholarship Program honors student pharmacists who dedicate their time to supporting and advancing their school's APhA–ASP Chapter while balancing the demands of a full-time pharmacy curriculum. This year, 28 exceptional student pharmacists were awarded scholarships in recognition of their strong academic performance and active involvement in both school and community initiatives.

"We are honored to celebrate this year's APhA Foundation Scholarship recipients for their exceptional academic accomplishments and leadership," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "I'd like to sincerely thank our generous supporters whose contributions have funded scholarships for over 20 years. These scholarships demonstrate our dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders through education, and we look forward to the meaningful impact they will have in the field."

The 2026 APhA Foundation Student Scholarship Program recipients are:

