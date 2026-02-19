APhA Foundation Announces 2026 Student Scholarship Program Recipients

APhA Foundation

Feb 19, 2026, 14:44 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association Foundation is pleased to announce the 2026 recipients of the Student Scholarship Program. The Student Scholarship Program honors student pharmacists who dedicate their time to supporting and advancing their school's APhA–ASP Chapter while balancing the demands of a full-time pharmacy curriculum. This year, 28 exceptional student pharmacists were awarded scholarships in recognition of their strong academic performance and active involvement in both school and community initiatives.

"We are honored to celebrate this year's APhA Foundation Scholarship recipients for their exceptional academic accomplishments and leadership," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "I'd like to sincerely thank our generous supporters whose contributions have funded scholarships for over 20 years. These scholarships demonstrate our dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders through education, and we look forward to the meaningful impact they will have in the field."

The 2026 APhA Foundation Student Scholarship Program recipients are:

Sahar Soltani

University of California, Irvine School of
Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA Foundation Scholarship

Jenna Severson

University of Montana Skaggs School of
Pharmacy

Boyle Family Scholarship

Allison Given

University of Charleston School of Pharmacy

Charles C. Thomas Scholarship

Gabriela Gaytan

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Col. Jerry Ross Scholarship

Alexis Dimetry

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
School of Pharmacy

Elizabeth K. Keyes Scholarship

Sami Gangji

University of Rhode Island College of
Pharmacy

Ellis Family Scholarship

Michael Mercante

Belmont University College of
Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Gloria Francke Scholarship

Olivia Sin

Belmont University College of
Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Hamilton, Harris, Tucker APhA
–ASP Chapter President
Scholarship

Ahmed Nour

Virginia Commonwealth University
School of Pharmacy

John A. Gans Scholarship

Olivia Wallace

The Ohio State University College of
Pharmacy

Juan and Esperanza Luna
Scholarship

Parker R. George

Ohio Northern University

Marvin & Joanell Dyrstad
Scholarship

Cassie Rich

University of Georgia College of Pharmacy

Mary Munson Runge Scholarship

Alexandra Burklo

Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy

Thomas E. Menighan Leadership Scholarship

Eric Naglak

Midwestern University College of
Pharmacy–Downers Grove

Thomas E. Menighan Leadership Scholarship

Kap Paull

Mercer University College of Pharmacy

Thomas E. Menighan Leadership Scholarship

Natalie Nicole Ferrufino

Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy

Natalie Certo Scholarship

Nori Zaccheo

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of
Pharmacy

Paul Pumpian Scholarship

Paige Rhein

University of Florida College of Pharmacy

Pharmacists Mutual Community
Pharmacy Scholarship

Noah Phillippe

Butler University College of Pharmacy &
Health Sciences

Pharmacists Mutual Community
Pharmacy Scholarship

Ryan Kwok

University of California, Irvine, School of
Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Pharmacists Mutual Community
Pharmacy Scholarship

Sheridan Herron

Shenandoah University

Pharmacists Mutual Community
Pharmacy Scholarship

Victoria Witouski

Belmont University

Pharmacists Mutual Community
Pharmacy Scholarship

Kala Oliver

The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and
Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy

Robert D. Gibson Scholarship

Rebeca Pelayo Carvajal

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Sam Kalman Scholarship

Emily Scott

University of Kansas School of
Pharmacy

Tery Baskin Scholarship

Gwyniever Marjorie Lonzame

Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Pharmacy

Theodore G. Tong Scholarship

Samuel Buss

University of Nebraska Medical Center -
College of Pharmacy

Tom Temple–USP Pharmacy
Leadership Scholarship

Alexandra (Aya)
Haworth

University of Oklahoma College of
Pharmacy

Ton Hoek Scholarship

About the American Pharmacists Association Foundation

The APhA Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., is a trusted source of research demonstrating how pharmacists can improve health care. The APhA Foundation's mission is to improve health by inspiring philanthropy, research, and innovation that advances pharmacists' patient care services. The APhA Foundation is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association, the national professional society of pharmacists in the U.

