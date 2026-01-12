APhA Foundation announces 2026 Zada Cooper, Miller Award recipients

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce Metta Lou Henderson, PhD, as the 2026 recipient of the Zada Cooper Leadership Medal Award and Domer Lecturer and Steve Simenson, BPharm, FAPhA, FACA, DPNAP, as the 2026 Jacob W. Miller Award recipient.

This marks the first year of the APhA Foundation, APhA, and The University of Iowa College of Pharmacy partnership to award the Zada Cooper Leadership Medal. This award is given to an individual who has exemplified outstanding leadership and mentorship within the pharmacy profession. Henderson will receive the award and give the Domer Lecture at the Women in Pharmacy Leadership Development Forum.

"I am honored to receive the Zada Cooper Leadership Award," Henderson said. "Over the years, I have researched her life and found so many aspects of what she accomplished when she was one of only a few women pharmacists. I decided that she would become my role model, and I have attempted to do so."

Henderson has served in many leadership roles, both in pharmacy education and pharmacy organizations. She has served as professor emerita of Ohio Northern University, APhA honorary president, and grand president of Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. She has previously received the APhA Gloria Niemeyer Francke Leadership Mentor Award and is a Next 10 Women in Pharmacy Honoree.

Simenson is the 26th recipient of the Jacob W. Miller Award. This award recognizes individuals who have advanced the foundation's mission through involvement in innovation, research, and philanthropy.

"The APhA Foundation has served as a catalyst, incubator, and steadfast partner throughout my pharmacy career, continuously opening doors for professional growth, networking, and opportunities to make a meaningful impact on both myself and those around me," said Simenson. "Thank you so much for this award. I am truly honored and grateful for the recognition. I appreciate the support and encouragement from everyone who made this possible."

Simenson is the CEO of Goodrich Pharmacy Inc. He is involved in the foundation's project IMPACT and previously served 6 years on the APhA Foundation Board of Directors including two terms as foundation president.

Both awardees will be honored at the 2026 APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition, March 27–30, 2026, in Los Angeles.

