APhA Foundation introduces 2026-2027 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is announcing the appointment of the 2026–2027 Board of Directors. Officers were sworn in at APhA's 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Los Angeles, as follows:

President: John D. Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, ScD (Hon) Vice President: Mary L. Euler, PharmD, FAPhA Treasurer: Nancy A. Alvarez, PharmD, BCPS Secretary: Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP Directors: Elizabeth G. Johnson, PharmD, Valentino Caruso, PharmD, RPh, and Amanda Loughran.

"I am honored to serve as board president at a time when the foundation's work in philanthropy, research, and innovation holds more promise than ever," said President John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, ScD (Hon). "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, staff, and partners to translate ideas into action and drive lasting change for the communities we serve."

To learn more about the Board of Directors and the Officers, visit: www.aphafoundation.org/board-of-directors

About the American Pharmacists Association Foundation

The APhA Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, is a trusted source of research demonstrating how pharmacists can improve health care. The APhA Foundation's mission is to improve health by inspiring philanthropy, research, and innovation that advances pharmacists' patient care services. The APhA Foundation is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association, the national professional society of pharmacists in the U.S.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association Foundation