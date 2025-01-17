APhA Foundation names 2025 Jacob W. Miller award recipient

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation announced today that Nancy Lyons, BSPharm, MBA, CDCES, is the recipient of the 2025 Jacob W. Miller Award. The award, established in 2000 to honor Jacob Miller, previous president of the APhA Foundation, recognizes individuals who have advanced the foundation's mission through involvement in its programs, support of its initiatives, or leadership in carrying out its mission. Nancy will be honored at the 2025 APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition, March 21–24, 2025, in Nashville. The official award presentation will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at the Foundation Contributors' Breakfast.

"When I learned that I was the 2025 recipient of the Jacob W. Miller Award, I experienced so many emotions," Nancy said. "I was completely shocked, surprised and, of course, honored. As I had a few more moments to reflect, I was also profoundly humbled, considering all that Jacob Miller and the previous recipients of this award achieved. Throughout my career I have been blessed to work for organizations that provided me the space and support for pursuing pharmacist provided patient care. To each of those leaders, teammates, and supporters, I am extremely thankful and share this tremendous recognition with you all."

Nancy Lyons serves as the vice president and chief pharmacy officer of Health Mart at McKesson, overseeing the operations and development of tools for pharmacy owners. As a principal consultant and medical writer at NLCM Consulting, Nancy leverages extensive management experience in pharmacy, alongside expertise as a certified diabetes educator, to provide clinical and management services. Previous roles include CEO of Lyons Fire and Safety, director of continuing education at Drug Store News, and Scientific Advisor at Roche, where Nancy contributed to diabetes management initiatives. Other previous roles include clinical pharmacist at Accredo and various leadership positions at Supervalu Pharmacies and Albertsons/Osco Drug. Nancy has a strong background in clinical training and program development, and holds a BS in pharmacy from Butler University and an MBA with a concentration in project management from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University.

Nancy is an advocate for community pharmacies and a champion for the APhA Foundation's Project IMPACT: Diabetes. Additional reasoning for Nancy's awardee designation includes her level of commitment to patient care and innovation as well as her incredible efforts to carry out the mission of the foundation.

