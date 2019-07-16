APhA Launches New Well-Being Tool to Evaluate Pharmacists' Stress, Burnout Levels

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has announced that it is launching the Well-Being Index, a validated screening tool invented by the Mayo Clinic to evaluate fatigue, depression, burnout, anxiety/stress, and mental/physical quality of life. The Well-Being Index represents one of the many efforts APhA has undertaken in its commitment to address pharmacist burnout and pave the way for real opportunities to improve the well-being and resiliency of pharmacists and pharmacy personnel.

APhA has adopted the Well-Being Index for pharmacists to help them assess their well-being. Respondents to the anonymous survey will receive immediate individualized feedback, allow them to compare themselves with other pharmacists and health care professionals, and connect them with tools and resources that address individual well-being. Participants will be able to track their status over time. The aggregate findings of the index are planned to be released beginning in the Fall of 2019.

"Well-being has always been at the center of APhA's mission and core values," said APhA Executive Vice President and CEO Thomas E. Menighan, BSPharm, MBA, ScD (Hon), FAPhA. "Pharmacists by nature take care of people and want to make a difference in the health of their patients and community, and APhA is here to ensure that someone is taking care of pharmacists so they can provide quality care to their patients and perform at the top of their level."

Every sector of pharmacy is stressed and doing more with less. Burnout, a process that begins with high and persistent levels of stress, can lead one to feel irritable and disengaged.

APhA is the leading organization caring about pharmacists in all practice settings. Since the 1990s APhA has been working on quality of work life, recognition of pharmacists' services, and personal development of pharmacists. As the health care system changes new challenges and opportunities have arisen. In November 2018, APhA's Board of Trustees approved the APhA Statement on Commitment to the Well-Being and Resiliency of Pharmacists and Pharmacy Personnel and signed on as a Network Organization within the National Academy of Medicine Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience.

To further address burnout and stress within the profession, APhA will host a consensus conference July 17-19 to evaluate opportunities for enhancing well-being and resilience, and to develop specific recommendations for the profession. Other organizations co-hosting the conference include the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the Accreditation Council of Pharmacy Education.

"APhA is well-positioned to unite all of pharmacy in addressing burnout, improving work–life balance, and providing support on issues of well-being and resiliency. We are committed to collaborating with our members and partners on this far-reaching initiative, with information, discussions, and resources occurring over the upcoming year," Menighan noted.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

