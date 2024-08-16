APhA announces campaign to fight harmful practices of PBMs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced the start of a new consumer-focused campaign to end the harmful practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

This campaign, aptly named End Harmful Practices of PBMs Now, brings to light the truth behind PBMs and the direct effect they have on pharmacy store closures across the country. It paints a bleak picture for the future of our profession and the quality of patient care if PBMs are allowed to continue their abuses.

Without action, things will only get worse. Without action, too many patients will continue to find themselves living in health care deserts, forced to travel for hours for their most basic health needs.

It's time for Congress to act and we urge pharmacists and consumers alike to join us in this fight. It's crucial that we act now to protect our local pharmacies and ensure that patients continue to receive the care they need.

Those interested in the campaign can visit EndPBMsNow.com for more information and to view APhA's easy-to-use, editable letter to urge elected officials to pass legislation to end PBMs harmful practices now and protect our local pharmacies.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association