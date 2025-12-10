APhA names Thomas E. Menighan as the 2026 Remington Honor Medal recipient

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is proud to announce that Thomas E. Menighan, BSPharm, MBA, ScD, has been selected as the 2026 Remington Honor Medal recipient. This accolade is widely recognized as the highest honor in the field of pharmacy.

Named after Joseph P. Remington (1847–1918)—a revered community pharmacist, manufacturer, and educator—the award recognizes exceptional contributions to the advancement of pharmacy, whether during the preceding year, culminating over recent years, or across a lifetime of sustained impact.

Thomas E. Menighan, BSPharm, MBA, ScD

"The Remington Honor Medal represents the pinnacle of achievement in our profession," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "Tom Menighan is a humble leader who would rather uplift others than take credit for himself. That's all the more reason he is the perfect choice for the Remington Honor Medal. He has made a significant impact on so many aspects of our profession and is well-deserving of this recognition."

A formal presentation of the medal will take place during APhA's 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, where Menighan will deliver the annual Remington Lecture.

A distinguished career of impact

Menighan's distinguished career has profoundly shaped the evolution of pharmacy practice, patient care, health policy, and professional development. A visionary leader and catalyst for innovation, he has influenced nearly every segment of the profession.

"This award is recognition to be shared with the many partners, mentors, and colleagues who have inspired practice advancement and new enterprises together to promote access and coverage for pharmacists' quality patient care services," said Menighan.

Menighan served as CEO and executive vice president of APhA from 2009–2020, following his earlier tenure as senior director of external affairs (1987–1992), where he led public relations, state advocacy, new business development, and practice management initiatives. Under his leadership as CEO, APhA advanced several landmark initiatives, including the national effort to secure provider status for pharmacists, the creation of Pharmacy Library, Pharmacy Profiles, and ADVANCE, significant expansion of the Board of Pharmacy Specialties and the APhA Foundation, development of the Pharmacy HIT Collaborative, and strategic enhancement of APhA's national headquarters as a premier professional asset.

Beyond APhA, Menighan's leadership extends broadly across the pharmacy and health care landscape. He is Assistant Dean for Community Engagement at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and co-founder of PursueCare and PursueCareRx, organizations providing pharmacy and behavioral telehealth services to patients in recovery. He also serves as volunteer Chair of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating young people on safe medication use and placement of the ONEbox containing naloxone and video instructions proximate to where accidental overdoses occur.

His influence includes board and leadership roles with the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), and the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). As an entrepreneur, he has founded, partnered, or served in senior management roles in companies spanning community and online pharmacy, specialty and home infusion services, drug utilization review, telehealth, supply chain integrity, and pharmaceutical auditing.

A native of Sistersville, WV, Menighan earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy from West Virginia University and an MBA from Averett College. His achievements have been recognized through numerous honors, including the Bowl of Hygeia, APhA and FIP Fellowships, and honorary doctorates from the University of Charleston (2010) and West Virginia University (2011).

Committed to nurturing the next generation of pharmacy leaders, Menighan and his wife Bonny established the APhA Menighan Leadership Scholarship and the WVU Menighan Leadership Fund for Pharmacy. He continues to mentor emerging professionals and maintains an active consulting practice focused on innovation, technology adoption, and practice advancement. Menighan and Bonny reside in Annapolis, MD. His daughter, Caroline, is a nurse practitioner specializing in care for patients in recovery. "Nephson" Alex Earl just completed his degree in Computer Information Systems.

To learn more about the Remington Honor Medal, including the history of the award, past recipients, and the impactful initiatives supported by the Remington Endowment, visit www.aphafoundation.org/remington-endowment.

