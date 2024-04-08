Apheresis Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 1.59 bn from 2024-2028,growth in new indications for plasma products boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global apheresis devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.59 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.45% during the forecast period. Apheresis devices are utilized for separating components from whole blood, including plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and immunoglobulins. These devices find applications in treating various conditions such as bone marrow disorders, kidney diseases, neurological disorders, blood cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Key components include apheresis equipment, membrane filtration systems, centrifugation equipment, and membrane separation equipment. Apheresis procedures are essential for trauma cases, chronic diseases, and blood transfusions. Devices include portable apheresis devices and automated apheresis machines. Blood donation centers provide essential resources for apheresis procedures.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apheresis Devices Market 2024-2028

Apheresis Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., B.Braun SE, BioIVT LLC, Braun and Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Lmb Technologie GmbH, Mallinckrodt Plc, Medica S.p.A., MICRO TECHNOLOGIES, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., OTSUKA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Terumo Corp., and Cerus Corp.

Segment Overview

This apheresis devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Systems, Consumables) Application (Neurological disorders, Haematological disorders, Renal disorders, Autoimmune disorders) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Product

The Apheresis Devices Market encompasses innovative equipment and machines used for selective blood component separation, primarily for therapeutic purposes in various disorders. These include kidney diseases, metabolic disorders, neurological conditions, and blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Apheresis is instrumental in removing harmful substances like toxins, immune complexes, and excess proteins from the blood for therapeutic purposes. Notable applications include bone marrow, lymph nodes, and spleen processing for transplants, CDC-recommended apheresis procedures for blood donation centers, and trauma cases requiring platelet and white blood cell separation. Apheresis equipment includes centrifugation and membrane separation systems, with membrane filtration being a crucial technology. Additionally, automated devices are gaining popularity for their efficiency and ease of use. Apheresis treatments also extend to blood-related disorders like GVHD and photopheresis, as well as gene therapies and blood transfusions. Portable apheresis devices offer increased accessibility for patients with chronic diseases.

Geography Overview

The Apheresis Devices Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and neurological disorders, a rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing awareness of apheresis procedures among healthcare professionals. Technologically advanced medical devices, including portable apheresis devices, are driving market expansion. Apheresis is used for various therapeutic purposes, including the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. It is also utilized in blood transfusions, gene therapies, and photopheresis treatments for conditions like Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). Apheresis equipment is used for membrane filtration, plasma therapy, and clinical apheresis, which involves the separation of components such as platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells (RBC units) from whole blood. Apheresis is essential in the production of platelets for transfusions and in the treatment of SARS CoV2 infection through convalescent plasma therapy. Additionally, apheresis is used in the treatment of hematological disorders, including sickle cell disease, and in the processing of drugs and vaccines. The market is further driven by the increasing presence of vendors manufacturing apheresis devices and the growing technological advances in apheresis procedures. However, concerns regarding blood contamination and the need for disposable apheresis kits remain challenges for the market. The CDC also emphasizes the importance of apheresis in the treatment of kidney diseases, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders.

The Apheresis Devices Market is experiencing advancements, with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies leading the way. In July 2022 , they collaborated with Eliaz Therapeutics for a groundbreaking AKI treatment. In June 2022 , the NHS England selected Terumo's Spectra Optia Apheresis System for sickle cell disease under the MTFM. Key developments involve blood disorders, transfusions, and portable devices for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and autoimmune diseases. Technological innovations enhance precision, safety, and ease of use, improving patient outcomes. Apheresis is used for cancer, gene therapies, GVHD, photopheresis, plasma therapy, and clinical applications. Key players include Terumo, CDC, and manufacturers of RBC units, apheresis kits, and disposable equipment. Applications include SARS CoV2 infection, vaccines, drugs, and convalescent plasma therapy for kidney, metabolic, and neurological disorders.

Apheresis devices are used primarily in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs for extracting and transfusing specific blood components during surgical procedures. Costs vary based on components and devices, with machines ranging from USD45,000 to USD60,000 and consumables from USD1,000 to USD3,000. Apheresis aids in plasma therapy, treating SARS CoV2 infection, sickle cell disease, and various hematologic disorders. Devices include Spectra Optia, centrifugation, and membrane separation equipment.

Research Analysis

The Apheresis Devices Market encompasses advanced technologies used for therapeutic blood processing, including portable apheresis devices and clinical apheresis equipment. These devices play a crucial role in managing various blood-related disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and autoimmune diseases. Apheresis is employed for therapeutic purposes, including blood transfusions, plasma therapy, and convalescent plasma therapy during SARS CoV2 infection. Apheresis machines utilize membrane filtration, centrifugation equipment, and membrane separation equipment for RBC units, platelets, and white blood cells collection. Apheresis kits and disposable apheresis kits are essential components of these systems, ensuring efficient and safe blood donor experiences. The market for apheresis devices continues to grow, driven by the increasing demand for effective treatments for cancer and other blood disorders.

Market Research Overview

The Apheresis Devices Market encompasses a range of technologies used for the separation of cells from blood or other bodily fluids. These devices are essential in the treatment of various diseases and disorders. Portable apheresis devices offer convenience and mobility, allowing for treatment outside of hospitals. Apheresis therapies include platelet apheresis, cell separation, and plasma exchange. Cancer and other diseases require specific apheresis techniques, such as Cancerex and HematoSep. The market for these devices is driven by increasing disease prevalence, technological advancements, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Companies like GE Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care, and B. Braun Melsungen AG dominate the market. The use of apheresis devices in developing countries is also on the rise due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness.

