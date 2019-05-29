Apheresis Equipment: Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 - Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane Filtration Promises Growth
May 29, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apheresis Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Types:
- Equipment for Therapeutic Apheresis
- Equipment for Donor Apheresis
The global market is additionally analyzed by the following Procedures:
- Photopheresis
- Plasmapheresis
- Others
Furthermore, the U.S. market is analyzed by the following Therapeutic Areas:
- Neurology
- Hematology & Oncology
- Rheumatology
- Others
The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Cerus Corporation (USA)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
- Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)
- Medica SpA (Italy)
- NIKKISO Europe GmbH (Germany)
- Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile Environment
Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs Instigates Substantial Opportunities
Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand
Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic & Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Expensive Nature of Apheresis Therapy
Lack of Awareness among Patients
Shortage of Qualified Donors
Less Emphasis on Developing and Promoting High-Tech Equipment
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type
Off-Label Indications Widen Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure
Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding Disorders in Surgeries
Increase in Number of Platelet Donors Drives Apheresis Procedures
Donor Apheresis: Dominant Equipment Category
Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment to Witness Strong Growth
Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products
Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane Filtration Promises Growth
Neurology - The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment
Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well
Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam
Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis
Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
CFA - An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Apheresis - The Definition
Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection
Comparison of Apheresis and Whole Blood Collection
The Process of Apheresis - An Overview
Apheresis Procedure
Duration, Frequency, and Efficiency of Apheresis
Segregation of Blood Components
Centrifugation
Centrifugal Cell Separators
Filtration
Side Effects
Types of Apheresis Procedures
Photopheresis
Functioning of THERAKOS - A Typical Photopheresis System
Plasmapheresis
Facts About Plasma and its Donation
Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors
The Complex Process of Becoming a Donor
Medical Screening
The Process of Plasma Donation
Sources of Blood Plasma
Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange
TPE: Abnormal Components Removed from Blood
Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years
Potential Use of Plasmapheresis in Select Diseases Discovered in the Early Years
Erythrocytapheresis
Plateletpheresis
Leukapheresis
LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)
Cytapheresis
Stem Cell Collection
Types of Apheresis Equipment
Donor Apheresis
Process of Donor Apheresis
Automated Blood Donation Procedures
Safety of the Donor
Blood Components Required by Different Patients
Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction
Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques
Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis is Remedial for Various Diseases
Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different Medication Conditions
Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Cost of Select Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures: An Overview
1. Photopheresis in GvHD (Graft-Versus-Host Disease)
2. Lipid Apheresis (LDL Apheresis)
3. Plasmapheresis and Other Procedures
Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?
Replacement Fluid in Therapeutic Apheresis
Replacement Fluids Used in Therapeutic Apheresis
Various Replacement Fluids in Use
Select Replacement Fluids and their Limitations
Complications Involved and Suggested Treatment in the Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure
Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Replacement
5. BLOOD COMPONENTS & DERIVATIVES
Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body
Ionic Composition of Blood
Types of Blood
General Facts about Blood
General Uses of Blood
Blood - Global Facts
Components of Blood
Red Blood Cells (RBCs)
White Blood Cells (WBCs)
Platelets
Plasma
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics and Terumo BCT: Dominant Vendors of Apheresis Equipment
Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches/Approvals/Study Results
Mallinckrodt Releases Latest Study Results for THERAKOS CELLEX System in Treating aGvHD Pediatric Patients
GE Healthcare Life Sciences Unveils Sefia S-2000 Cell Processing System
American Red Cross Receives FDA Approval for BLA for Interstate Distribution of Platelets
Cerus Receives Health Canada Approval for INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets
Cerus Files for CE Mark Registration for INTERCEPT RBC System
Haemonetics Wins FDA Clearance for Enhancement of NexSys PCS Embedded Software
Haemonetics Gains FDA Approval for NexSys PCS Plasmapheresis System
Terumo BCT Receives CE Mark for Spectra Optia Apheresis System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Mallinckrodt Inks Collaboration Agreement with Transimmune
Fresenius Kabi UK to Expand Operations in Runcorn, Cheshire
Fresenius Kabi Announces Expansion Project at Haina Site in Dominican Republic
Fresenius Kabi Opens New Laboratory & Office Areas at Graz Innovation & Development Center
Haemonetics to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston from Braintree, Massachusetts
UniCAR-Therapy Teams Up with Terumo BCT
Terumo BCT to Establish I&D Centers in India
Terumo BCT Collaborates with StafaCT
Fresenius Kabi to Build New Ware House at Blonie Site in Poland
Haemonetics Renames Shanghai Subsidiary as Haemonetics (Shanghai) Management Co. Ltd.
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 20)
- The United States (8)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (5)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (1)
