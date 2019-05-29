Apheresis Equipment: Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 - Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane Filtration Promises Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apheresis Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Types:

Equipment for Therapeutic Apheresis

Equipment for Donor Apheresis

The global market is additionally analyzed by the following Procedures:

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Others

Furthermore, the U.S. market is analyzed by the following Therapeutic Areas:

Neurology

Hematology & Oncology

Rheumatology

Others



The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) B Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Cerus Corporation ( USA )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Haemonetics Corporation ( USA )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan )

) Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals ( Ireland )

) Medica SpA ( Italy )

) NIKKISO Europe GmbH ( Germany )

) Terumo BCT, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile Environment

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs Instigates Substantial Opportunities

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic & Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Expensive Nature of Apheresis Therapy

Lack of Awareness among Patients

Shortage of Qualified Donors

Less Emphasis on Developing and Promoting High-Tech Equipment



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Widen Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding Disorders in Surgeries

Increase in Number of Platelet Donors Drives Apheresis Procedures

Donor Apheresis: Dominant Equipment Category

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment to Witness Strong Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane Filtration Promises Growth

Neurology - The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA - An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Apheresis - The Definition

Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection

Comparison of Apheresis and Whole Blood Collection

The Process of Apheresis - An Overview

Apheresis Procedure

Duration, Frequency, and Efficiency of Apheresis

Segregation of Blood Components

Centrifugation

Centrifugal Cell Separators

Filtration

Side Effects

Types of Apheresis Procedures

Photopheresis

Functioning of THERAKOS - A Typical Photopheresis System

Plasmapheresis

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

The Complex Process of Becoming a Donor

Medical Screening

The Process of Plasma Donation

Sources of Blood Plasma

Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange

TPE: Abnormal Components Removed from Blood

Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years

Potential Use of Plasmapheresis in Select Diseases Discovered in the Early Years

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)

Cytapheresis

Stem Cell Collection

Types of Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis

Process of Donor Apheresis

Automated Blood Donation Procedures

Safety of the Donor

Blood Components Required by Different Patients

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction

Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques

Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis is Remedial for Various Diseases

Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different Medication Conditions

Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Cost of Select Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures: An Overview

1. Photopheresis in GvHD (Graft-Versus-Host Disease)

2. Lipid Apheresis (LDL Apheresis)

3. Plasmapheresis and Other Procedures

Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?

Replacement Fluid in Therapeutic Apheresis

Replacement Fluids Used in Therapeutic Apheresis

Various Replacement Fluids in Use

Select Replacement Fluids and their Limitations

Complications Involved and Suggested Treatment in the Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure

Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Replacement



5. BLOOD COMPONENTS & DERIVATIVES

Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body

Ionic Composition of Blood

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Blood - Global Facts

Components of Blood

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics and Terumo BCT: Dominant Vendors of Apheresis Equipment

Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches/Approvals/Study Results

Mallinckrodt Releases Latest Study Results for THERAKOS CELLEX System in Treating aGvHD Pediatric Patients

GE Healthcare Life Sciences Unveils Sefia S-2000 Cell Processing System

American Red Cross Receives FDA Approval for BLA for Interstate Distribution of Platelets

Cerus Receives Health Canada Approval for INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets

Cerus Files for CE Mark Registration for INTERCEPT RBC System

Haemonetics Wins FDA Clearance for Enhancement of NexSys PCS Embedded Software

Haemonetics Gains FDA Approval for NexSys PCS Plasmapheresis System

Terumo BCT Receives CE Mark for Spectra Optia Apheresis System



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Mallinckrodt Inks Collaboration Agreement with Transimmune

Fresenius Kabi UK to Expand Operations in Runcorn, Cheshire

Fresenius Kabi Announces Expansion Project at Haina Site in Dominican Republic

Fresenius Kabi Opens New Laboratory & Office Areas at Graz Innovation & Development Center

Haemonetics to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston from Braintree, Massachusetts

UniCAR-Therapy Teams Up with Terumo BCT

Terumo BCT to Establish I&D Centers in India

Terumo BCT Collaborates with StafaCT

Fresenius Kabi to Build New Ware House at Blonie Site in Poland

Haemonetics Renames Shanghai Subsidiary as Haemonetics (Shanghai) Management Co. Ltd.



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



