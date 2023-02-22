Aphorio Carter Purchases $55 Million Data Center

BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphorio Carter Fund Management Company, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), the critical infrastructure and data center division of Carter Funds, announced today that it has acquired the Fibertown Data Center in Bryan, Texas for $55 million. Fibertown Data Center is 100% net leased to Fibertown, a premier provider of data center solutions, high availability colocation, and business continuity office space throughout Texas. The acquisition marks the third data center purchase for Aphorio Carter, an investment management company focused on acquiring high-growth digital and mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, switch sites and technology-related real estate throughout the U.S.

Fibertown Data Center is well-positioned in the College Station area of southeastern Texas which boasts limited competition, a favorable climate, and a centralized location with accessibility to serve major Texas markets, including Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Fibertown Data Center currently houses mission-critical systems and disaster recovery operations for Fortune 500 companies and organizations along the Gulf Coast.

The Fibertown Data Center site includes two data center buildings and one office building totaling 69,788 square feet on .57 acres. Having recently executed a 20-year net lease on the property, Fibertown invested over $30 million into a renovation of the property in 2008 and has invested between $250,000-$500,000 in the property annually since 2005.

"The Fibertown Data Center is an extremely well-maintained asset in an ideal location of Texas providing businesses in the Gulf Coast a carrier neutral, one-stop solution for best-in-class technology and amenities to support their business continuity needs. The incredible demand for technology, digital storage, data transmission, and added capacity at data centers that support our digital-driven world continues to grow rapidly and we are excited about the opportunity and value this data center brings to our portfolio," said John Regan, chief investment officer of Aphorio Carter.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter is a Carter Funds company investing in high quality income-producing mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, switch sites and high-growth technology related real estate. Led by an experienced team that has acquired more than 125 data centers across the world, Aphorio Carter specializes in sourcing and managing accretive digital infrastructure real estate and implements systematic support services aimed to add long-term value on behalf of the investment funds the company manages. Together, the principals of Aphorio Carter have a century of real estate and transaction experience in the digital infrastructure space totaling an excess of $5.3 billion in value. Aphorio Carter targets acquisitions that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants and include wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch, and cloud data center properties – the critical real estate that powers the digital age.

