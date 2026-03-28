Aphranel Founder Invited by People's Daily to Discuss Long-Term Development in China's Medical Aesthetics Sector

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Guangming, founder of Moyom Biotechnology and the Aphranel brand, was invited to participate in a policy-focused industry discussion on China's medical aesthetics sector during the country's annual legislative and advisory meetings, commonly known as the "Two Sessions." The discussion highlighted a broader shift toward more clinically grounded, long-term development.

Hosted by People's Daily's health platform, the program brought together industry and academic representatives to address regulatory priorities, clinical standards, and the evolving role of medical aesthetics within China's healthcare system. As one of China's most widely read official media outlets, People's Daily and its digital platforms serve as a major channel for health information and industry dialogue.

On March 17, 2026, Lin Guangming, founder of Moyom Biotechnology, appeared on a special program alongside Professor Shi Bin, Chair of the Plastic and Aesthetic Committee of the Chinese Medical Institutions Association. The discussion focused on reinforcing medical aesthetics as a clinical discipline, with emphasis on regulatory compliance, standardized procedures, and responsible treatment practices.

During the program, Professor Shi underscored the importance of recognizing medical aesthetics as a medical discipline, with a focus on qualified practitioners, compliant products, accredited institutions, and standardized clinical protocols. He added that recent policy developments in China have strengthened oversight across these areas, reinforcing a more structured and clinically oriented framework for the sector.

Technological Foundations Built on Long-Term Research

From an industry perspective, Lin shared insights drawn from more than a decade of research and development in calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) filler materials. He noted that Aphranel's product development process—from laboratory research to regulatory approval as a Class III medical device in China—spanned over 11 years and included preclinical studies and long-term clinical validation.

He also outlined key material characteristics. According to the company, its CaHA microspheres are engineered with particle sizes of approximately 30–35 μm and feature a raspberry-shaped surface and a through-hole structure designed to support cell adhesion and tissue integration. With a reported elastic modulus (G') of approximately 5500 Pa, the material is intended to provide structural support and injection stability. The material is described as biodegradable, with no residual chemical cross-linking agents, and may support more active collagen regeneration through its porous structure.

A Philosophy of "Aphranel Poetics of Time"

Lin also introduced a brand philosophy described as "Be With Time, Be Like Me," emphasizing gradual, sustainable outcomes and long-term patient engagement, aligned with the industry's increasing focus on treatment quality and durability.

The discussion reflects ongoing changes in China's medical aesthetics market, where tighter regulation and increased clinical standardization are reshaping industry practices.

Advancing Toward Global Markets

Aphranel has participated in major international platforms, including IMCAS in Paris—one of the world's leading congresses in medical aesthetics and dermatology—as well as exhibitions across Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Brazil.

At IMCAS Paris, Aphranel introduced its "Poetics of Time" concept, encouraging a shift in focus from immediate results to long-term outcomes.

Aphranel is also expanding its international footprint. Following domestic regulatory approval, the company has progressed through EU MDR evaluation and is moving toward final certification, positioning itself for entry into highly regulated global markets.

Market Note

According to the company, Aphranel products are intended for use within regulated medical institutions. Positioned within the premium segment of regenerative CaHA fillers, the product is associated with the higher end of pricing in the medical aesthetics market, reflecting its focus on advanced material engineering and long-term clinical outcomes.

SOURCE SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD