API Management Market to Grow by USD 6.70 Bn Global Application Software Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Nov 08, 2022, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global API management market has been considered a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, which is the global IT software market, covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. In addition, it includes companies offering database management software. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, and growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software. Some of the key issues faced by the global application software market include the availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues.
The API management market size is expected to grow by USD 6.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
API Management Market 2022-2026: Scope
The API management market report covers the following areas:
The growing use of digital payment solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, poor internet connectivity in developing countries might hamper the market growth.
API Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the API Management Market, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, International Business Machines Corp., Kong Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sensedia SA, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Torry Harris Business Solutions, Workato, WSO2 Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Postman Inc.
API Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
API Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist API management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the API management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the API management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of API management market vendors
|
API Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 26%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, International Business Machines Corp., Kong Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sensedia SA, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Torry Harris Business Solutions, Workato, WSO2 Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Postman Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Axway Software SA
- Exhibit 94: Axway Software SA - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Axway Software SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Axway Software SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Axway Software SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kong Inc
- Exhibit 107: Kong Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Kong Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Kong Inc - Key offerings
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 127: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Software AG
- Exhibit 129: Software AG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Software AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Software AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Software AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
