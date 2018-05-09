API: Minnesota PUC should approve Line 3 with preferred route

"There's no doubt that Line 3 is critical to consumers in the region who depend on this pipeline to fuel their daily lives," said Minnesota Petroleum Council Executive Director Erin Roth. "We appreciate the ALJ's recommendation for a certificate of need for the project. Unfortunately, the route recommended by the ALJ would require shutting down the existing pipeline for approximately one year. This would cause massive supply disruptions in the region – denying consumers, schools and businesses access to affordable energy – and would have a larger environmental impact than the submitted preferred route.

"As this process continues, we look forward to working with regulators on ensuring that this long-delayed, safety and maintenance driven project can move forward with the preferred route so that our region can continue benefitting from the affordable and reliable energy that Line 3 provides, without interruption."

The Minnesota Petroleum Council is a division of API, which represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 625 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports 9.8 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.

