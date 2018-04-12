API warns against approval of year round E-15 sales, asserting the need to protect American consumers

"EPA has previously stated that it does not have the legal authority to grant the E-15 waiver, and we agree with that assessment. The industry plans to consider all options to prevent such a waiver. The RFS is broken and we continue to believe the best solution is comprehensive legislation. API urges Congress to take action to address this important issue."

Testing by the auto and oil industries found that higher ethanol blends, such as E-15, can harm engines and fuel systems and – potentially force drivers to pay for unexpected and costly repairs themselves. Nearly three out of four vehicles in the U.S. fleet were not built for E-15 and this fuel is not compatible with motorcycles, boats, lawn equipment, and ATVs. And many automakers say that using E-15 could potentially void new car warranties.

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API's more than 625 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.

