APIC and Direct Education Worldwide Launch COVID SMART™ COVID-19 Workplace Education Program

ARLINGTON, Va. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses and communities adopt healthy practices to protect employees and the public from COVID-19, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) and Direct Education Worldwide (DEW) today announced the launch of COVID SMART™, an interactive safety training program for workplaces.

COVID SMART's U.S. efforts began in July, and it is being piloted with Southern California businesses and child nutrition professionals at a school district in Phoenix, Arizona. The program was originally launched and is currently in use and highly successful in Australia.

COVID SMART teaches and tests knowledge of COVID-19 and basic infection prevention measures through short online modules and animated videos. The program will be distributed primarily to non-healthcare workplaces to ensure that schools, commercial offices, government agencies, retail stores, shopping centers, factories, and processing plants are 'COVID Smart.' Those who successfully complete the program receive a certificate of completion.

"APIC is pleased to partner on this innovative educational program," said 2020 APIC President Connie Steed, MSN, RN, CIC, FAPIC. "APIC has long been a leader in preventing infections in hospitals and healthcare facilities. With COVID SMART™, we have the opportunity to share that safety training expertise with the broader community so that businesses and other establishments can reopen safely."

DEW developed the content with clinical input and oversight from APIC. APIC will update the modules periodically to ensure accuracy as more is learned about the spread of COVID-19.

"To restart the economy, consumers and employees need unambiguous reassurance that business establishments are committed to public health and safety," said Robert Tercek, CEO of DEW. "Our partnership with APIC provides businesses of every size a way to teach best practices to reduce the risks and instill consumer confidence."

Modular in structure for easy customization by industry or business, the COVID SMART program is intended for workers at all levels. It is currently available in English and Spanish with more languages in development. Visit https://GoToWorkSmart.com to learn more.

About the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)

About Direct Education Worldwide, Inc. (DEW)

SOURCE COVID SMART