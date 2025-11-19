Apica Upgrades Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth, Increase Revenue, and Simplify Engagement

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apica, a leader in telemetry pipelines for observability platforms, announces a major upgrade to its Global Partner Program. The enhanced program introduces new incentives, streamlined onboarding, and expanded support for Resellers of the Apica product suite.

Partners now benefit from increased commissions, simplified contract management, and exclusive access to Apica's full product suite that covers pre-production (business) data pipeline management with TDO (test data orchestrator) and production (operational) data pipeline management with Fleet (agent management), Flow (telemetry pipeline), Lake (storage), and Observe (synthetic and infrastructure monitoring, and MELT data management).

Recent milestones include signing Bull Horn Technologies, and an expanded reseller partnership with IBM that includes reselling Apica TDO, Fleet, Flow, and Lake products, and engaging new partners at AWS re:Invent.

KEY FACTS

Enhanced Partner Program includes Reseller and Technology Integration tracks

Increased commission on ACV for product sales and renewals and on professional services

New partner: Bull Horn Technologies (US Federal Sector)

(US Federal Sector) Expanded Reseller Agreement with IBM to include TDO, Fleet, Flow, and Lake

to include TDO, Fleet, Flow, and Lake Partner site updated with co-marketing and enablement resources

Learn more at www.apica.io/partners

ANNOUNCEMENT

Apica, a leader in telemetry pipelines for observability platforms, announces a significant expansion of its Global Partner Program, designed to empower channel partners with greater revenue opportunities, simplified engagement, and deeper technical enablement. The upgraded program reflects Apica's commitment to partner success and aligns with the evolving needs of cloud-native organizations.

Originally launched in 2022 to support resellers, MSPs, and technology integrators, the program now includes enhanced tracks for Resellers and Technology Integration Partners, each with tailored benefits and responsibilities.

Partners can now market and sell Apica's full product suite that covers pre-production (business) data pipeline management, including TDO (test data orchestrator) and production (operational) data pipeline management, including Flow (telemetry pipeline), Fleet (agent management), Lake (storage with InstaStore™), and Observe (synthetic and infrastructure monitoring, and MELT data management).

EXECUTIVE STATEMENT

Matt Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer, Apica

"Our partners are essential to Apica's growth and innovation. With this upgraded program, we're doubling down on our commitment to help partners succeed, whether they're selling, referring, or integrating Apica solutions. The new structure offers more flexibility, higher commissions, and better support to meet the demands of modern observability and performance monitoring."

PARTNER VALUE PROPOSITION

1. Increased Commissions

Percentage on ACV for new and expansion product sales

Percentage on ACV for renewals

Percentage on Apica Professional Services fees

2. Flexible Engagement Models

Reseller Track : Sell and support Apica services directly

: Sell and support Apica services directly Technology Integration Track: Provide qualified leads and earn referral fees

3. Streamlined Contracting & Onboarding

Simplified order forms and pricing

Annual subscription model with automatic renewal

Dedicated Partner Manager support

4. Technical Enablement & Support

Access to extended support packages

Training and certification options

Co-branded marketing materials and sales enablement resources

5. Full Access to Apica Ascent Product Suite

Pre-production (business) data tools:

TDO: Test data orchestrator

Production (operational) data tools:

: Flow : Telemetry pipeline

Flow: Telemetry pipeline

Fleet : Agent lifecycle management

Fleet: Agent lifecycle management

Lake : Storage with InstaStore ™

Lake: Storage with InstaStore™

Observe: Synthetic and infrastructure monitoring and MELT data management

RECENT PARTNER INITIATIVES & WINS

Bull Horn Technologies signed as a new partner (US Federal Sector)

signed as a new partner (US Federal Sector) Expanded reseller agreement with IBM to include reselling Apica TDO (test data orchestrator), Fleet (agent management), Flow (telemetry pipeline), and Lake (storage) products

to include reselling Apica TDO (test data orchestrator), Fleet (agent management), Flow (telemetry pipeline), and Lake (storage) products Presented Apica solutions at IBM Sales & Delivery Workshop and active partner review session

Updated partner website with co-marketing and enablement resources

AWS re:Invent focus: New partner targets

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q1: What is the Apica Partner Program?

A1: A global initiative designed to support Resellers and Referrers with tools, incentives, and resources to grow revenue and deliver Apica's observability solutions to customers.

Q2: What are the commission rates?

A2: Partners earn a percentage on ACV for product sales and renewals and on Apica Professional Services.

Q3: What Apica products can partners resell?

A3: Partners gain access to Apica Ascent product suite, including TDO, Fleet, Flow, Lake, and Observe, as well as Apica's professional services.

Q4: What support does Apica provide to partners?

A4: Partners receive onboarding assistance, technical training, extended support options, and co-branded marketing materials.

Q5: How do I join or upgrade my partnership?

A5: Visit www.apica.io/partners to apply or contact your Apica Partner Manager for details.

ABOUT APICA

Company Description:

Apica provides the most cost-effective, scalable, and interoperable telemetry pipeline solution for observability platforms. Unlike solutions that lock users into proprietary formats, Apica gives enterprises full control of their telemetry data while cutting costs by up to 40%.

Website: www.apica.io

Partner Info:www.apica.io/partners

Key Differentiator: No vendor lock-in; full control of your data

Primary Value: Up to 40% cost reduction in observability spend

CONNECT WITH APICA

SOURCE Apica