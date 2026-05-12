Apiject Subsidiary The Vanguard Utility Launches Hospital Unit-Dose Medicines Platform

Global Pharmacy Reserve Establishes Commercial Foundation for Future U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Shortage Medicines

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiject Systems Corp. today announced that its operational subsidiary, The Vanguard Utility, has launched a unit-dose medicines platform through Global Pharmacy Reserve (GPR), serving hospitals across the United States.

The platform includes more than 300 unit-dose generic medicines sourced from an established pharmaceutical repackaging and distribution partner, and is now operational and serving customers, with initial product shipments beginning May 1, 2026.

This commercial launch represents the first phase of a strategy to strengthen U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain resilience by building distribution capabilities today in parallel with the planned development of domestic drug finishing capacity.

"This launch reflects a deliberate, phased approach to building pharmaceutical infrastructure," said Darrin Alkins, Chief Executive Officer of The Vanguard Utility. "We are establishing the product formats, provider relationships, and commercial foundation needed today, while positioning the platform to support domestic manufacturing as it comes online in 2027."

Supporting Near-Term Supply Continuity in Hospital Care

In its initial phase, Global Pharmacy Reserve leverages its repacking and distribution partner for sourcing, repackaging, quality assurance, and distribution of FDA-approved medicines. GPR is focused on commercial relationships, product selection, and alignment with hospital demand.

Unit-dose formats are widely preferred in hospital settings because they reduce the need for manual dose preparation, support medication safety and barcoding, and help minimize dosing errors; however, many essential medicines are not consistently available in unit-dose form, requiring additional handling by hospital pharmacy staff.

By expanding access to unit-dose formats across a broad portfolio of essential medicines, the GPR platform is designed to simplify hospital workflows and support safe, efficient medication delivery.

Establishing a Commercial Foundation for Domestic Manufacturing

The initial commercial platform is intended to establish an installed base of hospital customers aligned with provider demand in advance of future U.S.-based manufacturing at the company's recently announced facility in Apex, North Carolina.

By building customer relationships and integrating into provider workflows now, Global Pharmacy Reserve is positioning its platform to support rapid adoption of domestically produced ready-to-use medicines as those capabilities are deployed.

Planned Development of U.S.-Based Drug Finishing Capability

As part of its next phase, Apiject, through The Vanguard Utility and Global Pharmacy Reserve, is developing U.S.-based drug finishing capabilities utilizing blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology, with a focus on scalable production of ready-to-use medicines that are shortage-prone. These capabilities are part of ongoing efforts to expand domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and reduce foreign reliance.

The planned BFS operation in North Carolina will focus on essential medicines that are vulnerable to shortage, particularly where supply disruptions are driven by the lack of cost-competitive domestic production. By producing ready-to-use formats, the facility will align with hospital pharmacy requirements while reducing the need for on-site dose preparation.

This facility will operate as a 503B outsourcing facility, producing sterile, ready-to-use medicines that support hospital demand while strengthening supply chain resilience and public health preparedness.

"BFS drug finishing technology enables a fundamentally different cost structure for manufacturing sterile injectable medicines," said Jay Walker, Chairman of Apiject Systems. "This cost advantage is essential to restoring the economic viability and global competitiveness of U.S.-based production for price-sensitive generic drugs, which account for approximately 90 percent of all prescriptions in the United States. Applying this capability to produce medicines for drugs most at risk of shortage is central to rebuilding a resilient and independent domestic supply chain."

Addressing Structural Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

A significant share of generic pharmaceuticals are manufactured overseas, including in China and India, where lower production costs and government support have contributed to the erosion of U.S. manufacturing capacity and persistent drug shortages.

By expanding access to essential medicines today while building cost-competitive U.S.-based production capacity for shortage-prone drugs, Apiject's strategy is designed to help reestablish a more reliable, self-sustaining domestic pharmaceutical supply base capable of supporting routine demand and responding to public health emergencies.

About Global Pharmacy Reserve

Global Pharmacy Reserve (GPR), a division of The Vanguard Utility, markets unit-dose medicines to U.S. healthcare providers as part of a broader effort to build domestic pharmaceutical supply infrastructure.

About The Vanguard Utility

The Vanguard Utility is the operational subsidiary of Apiject Systems focused on developing scalable infrastructure solutions to address critical challenges in healthcare and other essential sectors.

About Apiject Systems, Corp.

Apiject Systems Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on advancing domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing through its blow-fill-seal (BFS) platform.

Media Contact:

Angelique DiBruno

Director, Corporate Operations

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SOURCE ApiJect Systems, Corp.