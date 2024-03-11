Apis Cor, a Manufacturer of Construction 3D Printing Robots, Announces Strategic Investment by D.R. Horton

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Cor, a manufacturer of construction 3D printing robotic technologies, announces that D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States, has made a strategic investment in the company.

The two companies plan to work together on a multi-unit construction project in South Florida after the finalization of the new 3D-printed wall system, which Apis Cor estimates will result in a significant increase in productivity.

Apis Cor's construction 3D printing technology in action. Apis Cor's 3D-printed concrete walls for a residential house in Melbourne, FL.

Apis Cor was founded to address the labor shortage in the industry that makes homebuilding challenging across the country to meet the growing demand for housing. According to Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, in 2023, more than 400,000 construction industry positions were unfilled, and current workers are retiring in record numbers, making skilled labor hard to find and expensive.

Apis Cor's 3D-printing technology aims to empower all homebuilders, including smaller developers, with advanced robotic solutions to help fill the gap in the limited pool of skilled labor, increase productivity, and build more houses, thus increasing the overall inventory in the market.

"Access to D.R. Horton's extensive expertise and infrastructure can boost the adoption and scalability of our breakthrough technology in the market and help us make our technology available for every homebuilder in the country sooner," said Anna Cheniuntai, CEO and co-founder of Apis Cor.

As part of the relationship, D.R. Horton will provide advisory support through their team of construction experts.

"As a strategic investor, we are always interested in highly innovative companies. We've seen many technologies in the space and are very impressed with what Apis Cor has achieved and demonstrated so far with their mobile, proprietary printer "Frank". We look forward to what we can achieve together to expedite the commercialization of this promising technology," said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton's SVP of Business Development.

About Apis Cor Inc.

Founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor is an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, that develops advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D-printing. The company holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Largest 3D-Printed Building on Earth and is proud to be a resident of the Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network. A successful participant in NASA's "3D Printed Habitat Challenge" – Apis Cor was awarded top honors in several categories. Apis Cor is backed by Alchemist Accelerator, the premier accelerator for enterprise startups, and At One Ventures, a VC and private equity firm that supports deep tech ventures that are a net positive to nature and the planet. Learn more about 3D-printing construction technology at: www.Apis-Cor.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Apis Cor's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither Apis Cor Inc. nor D.R. Horton Inc. undertakes any duty to update such information.

