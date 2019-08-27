Apiso and Sabre Partner to Power Virtual Travel Payments in the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain and LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiso and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, announced today a long-term partnership to increase virtual payments adoption in the travel industry across the Middle East region.

The partnership, and resulting technical integration between Apiso and Sabre, will promote Apiso's unique product offering as the preferred payment solution for Sabre Virtual Payments' customers in the fast-growing Middle East. It will also enable Sabre to scale the volume of payment transactions processed through its global distribution system (GDS) and other technology solutions globally.

"Sabre's virtual payment technology and its extensive distribution reach coupled with Apiso's advanced technical solutions and payment integrations will enable us to jointly deliver compelling products to help regional and international travel companies to optimize their payments workflow, drive revenue and profitability," said Andrew Sims, director, Apiso. "We are excited about this partnership that will provide advanced, reliable, secured and flexible virtual payment solutions to the region."

Sabre Virtual Payments' network of strategic banking partners enables it to effectively meet specific regional needs while providing a comprehensive global solution.

"Sabre Virtual Payments continues to expand our strategic partnerships to ensure a comprehensive solution that optimizes travel payments globally," said Salman Syed, vice president, Sabre EMEA. "Our partnership with Apiso helps us deploy Sabre Virtual Payments with flexible facilities such as multi-currency and multi-channel options, increase the value of our regional offerings in the Middle East and provide customers with a global payment solution that meets their specific payment needs."

Apiso works with back-end financial services providers that are members of the global payment schemes to automate the provision and administration of virtual cards for B2B supplier payments across multiple industry segments.

About Apiso

Apiso's Advance Payment Integration solutions are setting new standards in multi-currency multi-channel B2B virtual card (VCN) payments. The company's advanced technologies enable customers and distribution partners to access multi-currency B2B VCN payment services across multiple channels including API, web, and integration with Global Distribution Systems (GDS) and other travel technology companies. The combination of its services and unique consultative approach enables its customers to optimize outbound payments in order to drive new revenues, decrease costs and FX, and increase profitability.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

