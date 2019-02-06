Apixio Accelerates Growth and Hires Industry Heavyweights for Strategic Positions

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio Inc., the AI healthcare analytics company, today announced it has analyzed 11 million clinical documents for patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage and Commercial insurance plans, and grew its client base to 36 health plans and provider groups.



"Organizations investing in value-based care want the smartest technology available, and Apixio's platform is becoming more intelligent every day," said Tom McNamara, Chief Revenue Officer at Apixio. "With each new customer, the platform is ingesting and learning from hundreds of thousands of new patient profiles and clinical notes. We're poised for another year of rapid growth, and we're putting the right people in place to ensure our ongoing success."

Apixio also announced the addition of two respected industry experts from leading healthcare organizations to its team: Jennifer Pereur, Vice President of Solutions, and Terry Ward, Senior Vice President of Solutions. These seasoned veterans will help enable the company's continued growth and product expansion.

Jennifer Pereur comes to Apixio from Hill Physicians Medical Group, a large provider group in California that includes a network of more than 4,000 primary care physicians, specialists, sub-specialists, and consultants managing over 300,000 patients. She brings 20 years of industry expertise in creating and managing government programs for risk-bearing provider groups, and in healthcare data analytics. In her new role, Pereur will lead the development of new provider-focused products, and assist in further expanding the company's provider group client base.

"I'm honored to join a company that's at the forefront of healthcare innovation," said Pereur. "As an Apixio customer during my time at Hill Physicians Medical Group, I experienced first-hand the incredible value they can bring to providers. Their technology has a ton of potential, and I'm excited to be a part of its growth."

Terry Ward joins Apixio from Change Healthcare, where he served as VP of Product Management, Reporting and Analytics. During his time at Change, he worked on solutions to address social determinants of health, improve quality of care, and increase member engagement and client satisfaction. He also led AI strategies to drive increased revenue performance. Ward previously worked at UnitedHealth Group for 14 years as Vice President of Network Data Strategies. His expertise in large payer organizations and data management will be incredibly valuable to Apixio's product development team as they build and launch new payer-focused products.

"I've spent my entire career dedicated to helping improve the quality of patient care through technology. I'm looking forward to using my payer experience to inform Apixio's product development," said Ward. "They have some powerful new products on the roadmap for 2019, and I can't wait to contribute to them."

Apixio, the AI healthcare analytics company, developed a patented analytics platform to improve healthcare delivery through novel insights from medical records and administrative data. Apixio's risk adjustment solution suite uses AI to help coders more accurately and efficiently evaluate risk for Medicare Advantage and Exchange products. Apixio's new quality and clinical solutions will help payers and providers deliver more effective, timely healthcare.

