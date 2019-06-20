APL Photonics Earns its First Impact Factor

An open-access, peer-reviewed journal, APL Photonics launched in 2016 and has established itself as the leading platform for fundamental and applied multidisciplinary research and next-generation innovations anchored in the field. As its impressive initial Journal Impact Factor rank suggests, researchers have increasingly turned to it to publish significant research and to access important developments in the broad photonics field.

"I'm delighted that the first Journal Impact Factor for APL Photonics reflects the hard work and dedication of the journal's editorial team, authors and reviewers, as well as the rapid embrace of the journal by its community. We look forward to continuing to publish breakthrough research that advances photonics and related research areas," said the journal's Editor-in-Chief Prof. Benjamin J. Eggleton, Director of The University of Sydney Nano Institute (Sydney Nano) and co-Director of the NSW Smart Sensing Network (NSSN) in Sydney, Australia.

The Journal Impact Factor, as published in the annual Journal Citation Reports (Web of Science Group, 2019), measures a journal's impact on its community through a calculation of article-level citation activity and quality criteria, editorial rigor, and publication best practices. It provides researchers with a metric to assess a journal's credibility and stature, and to gauge the visibility of its published articles.

APL Photonics (ISSN: 2378-0967) is the dedicated home for open access research directly serving the photonics community. The journal's scope encompasses fundamental scientific and engineering advances in photonics research across physics, chemistry, biology, and materials science. APL Photonics shares values with its parent (Applied Physics Letters) and sister (APL Materials and APL Bioengineering) journals - promoting significant advances and novel understandings in the array of related fields through research reports that are driven forward by peer-review. In response to its diverse community and communication needs, the journal features different article types including Articles, Letters, Perspectives, Tutorials and Special Topic collections. Articles published in APL Photonics are freely accessible, without restrictions, to the global public. Its authors retain the copyright to their work under a Creative Commons license.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

AIP Publishing's portfolio includes Applied Physics Letters (the most highly cited journal in applied physics), Applied Physics Reviews, Journal of Applied Physics, and other community focused peer-reviewed journals. AIP Publishing partners with 10 scholarly societies, providing a full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

