Aplós Introduces Dragon Fruit Martini, A Party Drink for a New Era of Celebration

Inspired by one of the world's most searched cocktails of the last two years, Aplós' non-alcoholic ready-to-drink martini captures the playful martini-night ritual—without the alcohol

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplós , one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic spirits and cocktail brands, today announced the release of its newest ready-to-drink cocktail: Dragon Fruit Martini. Bright, lush, and unapologetically fun, this release marks Aplós' most playful cocktail offering to date.

In a cultural moment defined by balance, where people want to celebrate loudly but live intentionally, Aplós is taking inspiration from the ongoing global obsession with the Pornstar Martini, the early-2000s modern classic that is everywhere again as this year's breakout cocktail. This vibrant release captures the bold, fruit-forward energy of today's martini renaissance reimagined through Aplós' functional, zero-proof lens.

"Martinis have re-entered culture in a big way. It's an iconic cocktail that has a way of signaling that the night is about to get good," said David Fudge, Co-Founder and CEO of Aplós. "We wanted to honor that bold energy and create a delicious cocktail that is uniquely Aplós and the epitome of a fun night out."

"I feel like the most fun nights build slowly and unfold unexpectedly," said Emily Onkey, Co-Founder and CMO of Aplós. "The Dragon Fruit Martini captures that electricity. It's decadent, playful, and has a tinge of vice."

The Dragon Fruit Martini is crafted with Aplós Arise, the brand's non-alcoholic functional spirit crafted for moments of revelry. Infused with a proprietary, uplifting blend of adaptogens including Suntheanine, Moringa, and ginseng to support an elevated mood, the cocktail pairs vibrant dragon fruit and kiwi with black tea, lemon verbena, and a hint of Sarawak peppercorn for depth and a subtle spice.

The launch arrives amid a broader cultural recalibration around alcohol. As more adults moderate their drinking, the demand has grown for drinks that don't feel like a compromise. Dragon Fruit Martini is among the first cocktails of its kind to bring this style of martini into a canned, zero-proof format, making it effortless to enjoy whether poured into a martini glass or sipped straight from the can.

Available nationwide, Aplós Dragon Fruit Martini is now stocked at leading retailers, including Total Wine & More, Sprouts, Amazon, as well as directly via aplos.world.

ABOUT APLÓS

Aplós crafts functional, non-alcoholic spirits that elevate the drinking occasion for the modern consumer. Crafted with natural botanicals and functional ingredients, Aplós offers sophisticated, intentional alternatives designed for both relaxation and revelry. Aplós' portfolio includes award-winning functional spirits Calme, Ease, and Arise, alongside a growing lineup of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails, including Ume Spritz, Mandora Negroni, Chili Margarita, and Dragon Fruit Martini. Learn more at aplos.world.

