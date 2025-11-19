Aplós Secures $5 Million in Funding to Accelerate the Modern Non-Alcoholic Movement

The pioneering functional spirits brand achieved +400% growth in retail and on-premise, adding 1,000+ national hospitality placements with partners such as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Soho House.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplós , the leading functional, non-alcoholic spirits brand, today announced it has closed a $5 million funding round to fuel continued growth in the fast-expanding alcohol alternative space.

The raise follows a breakout year of exceptional momentum, marked by triple-digit growth across wholesale and retail channels. In 2025, Aplós has expanded into 2,000+ new retail doors, and now appears on over 1,000 menus nationwide across Michelin-starred restaurants, top bars, and luxury hotels such as COTE Korean Steakhouse, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Atelier Crenn, Edition Hotels, Soho House, Superbueno, and Noho Hospitality Group, underscoring its growing reputation as the preferred non-alcoholic option in the luxury sector.

Aplós, co-founded by Emily Onkey and David Fudge, is one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic spirits brands in the country. Founded on the belief that modern drinkers shouldn't have to sacrifice ritual, flavor, or function when opting out of alcohol, Aplós has redefined the non-alcoholic landscape by elevating non-alcoholic options beyond the "mocktail" moniker with functional spirits rooted in craftsmanship and intentional design. Its rapid rise reflects a broader cultural shift: we are entering the lowest alcohol-consuming holiday season on record, with only 54% of U.S. adults now saying they drink.

"We're entering a new era of drinking," said David Fudge, Co-Founder and CEO of Aplós. "Now more than ever, people are questioning the role alcohol plays in their lives out of a desire to feel better, live intentionally, and still enjoy the rituals they love. They want sophistication, functionality, and experience, without the trade-offs. Aplós was created to meet that moment and to help shape the bar of the future. This next chapter positions us to bring our zero-proof, zero-compromise mindset to an even broader audience."

In early 2026, Aplós will release its newest innovation, the Dragon Fruit Martini, the brand's non-alcoholic take on the year's most-searched cocktail, The Pornstar Martini. The launch joins its award-winning functional spirits Aplós Calme, Aplós Ease, and Aplós Arise, as well as its lineup of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails, including the Ume Spritz, Mandora Negroni, Chili Margarita, and Kola Fashioned, all crafted to deliver the same depth, balance, and pleasure as traditional cocktails.

The latest investment will enable Aplós to scale production, expand its hospitality and retail footprint, and accelerate innovation across both spirits and ready-to-drink formats. As one of the defining brands of the mindful-drinking movement, Aplós has cultivated a loyal community of both drinkers and non-drinkers drawn to its elevated design, thoughtful formulations, and modern approach to ritual. The company continues to lead the way in functional innovation, setting a new standard for the non-alcoholic category.

Aplós crafts functional, non-alcoholic spirits that elevate the drinking occasion for the modern consumer. Crafted with natural botanicals and functional ingredients, Aplós offers sophisticated, intentional alternatives designed for both relaxation and revelry. Learn more at aplos.world.

