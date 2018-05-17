APMA Lauds Passage of VA MISSION Act

US Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and Jon Tester (D-MT), chair and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, praised the House approval of the bill and urged passage by the full Congress.

Included in S 2372 is language from APMA's VA Provider Equity Act that would enhance the ability of the Veterans Health Administration to recruit and retain well-trained podiatric physicians and surgeons, improving access to high-quality foot and ankle care for a population that suffers an inordinate number of lower extremity conditions.

"The recruitment challenges at the VA have reached a crisis level," said Dennis R. Frisch, DPM, APMA president. "Our veterans must not continue to face outrageous wait times for the care they need and deserve. The VA MISSION Act would directly address recruitment challenges and help ensure high-quality care for a most deserving population—America's heroes."

APMA urges the Senate to act swiftly to approve the VA MISSION Act and send it to President Trump for his signature.

