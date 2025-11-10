APMEX announces presale of 2026 American Eagle gold and silver coins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APMEX, one of the nation's leading precious metals retailers, is excited to announce the presale launch of the 2026 Gold and Silver American Eagle coins. This highly anticipated release marks the 40th anniversary of the American Eagle bullion program and commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States — two monumental milestones in American history and coinage.

2026 Gold & Silver Eagle
Since the U.S. Mint introduced the American Eagle in 1986, the coins have stood as symbols of strength, freedom and national pride while also carrying the intrinsic value of precious metals. The 2026 editions carry on that proud legacy and continue to draw the attention of collectors and investors even after four decades. The U.S. Mint maintains the highest standards of quality and artistry in each coin, making them an essential addition to any collection.

The 2026 Gold and Silver American Eagle coins are available now for presale on apmex.com. Customers can secure their coins ahead of the official release and ensure they are among the first to own these historic pieces. Additionally, APMEX will offer a variety of discounts and premiums to make securing an investment more affordable and enticing.

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation's largest online retailers of precious metals. It offers a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, palladium and numismatic products to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX has been in business for more than 25 years, has more than $18 billion in retail customer sales, has more than 2 million customers and has more than 30,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit apmex.com.

