APMEX Donates $250,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

As part of this year's Giving Tuesday efforts, APMEX employees, along with their families and friends, participated in a dedicated volunteer shift at the Regional Food Bank's Volunteer Center on December 2. This special volunteer night demonstrated APMEX's commitment to giving back to the state it calls home. During their shift, volunteers packed enough food to help feed over 4,000 kids.

"At APMEX, we make giving back to the community a top priority. Feeding those in need is important to us," said APMEX CEO Kenneth Lewis. "We had over 125 volunteers tonight, sorting and packing over 14,000 pounds of food. It's a big win for the community, and it's something we're excited to support."

The Regional Food Bank relies on donations and volunteer engagement to continue its essential work. This combined financial and volunteer support from APMEX represents a meaningful contribution during one of the most critical times of the year for hunger-relief organizations.

About APMEX

