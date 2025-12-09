APMEX Donates $250,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APMEX, one of the nation's leading online precious metals retailers, is proud to announce a $250,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. This gift will directly support the organization's mission to combat food insecurity across central and western Oklahoma.

The Regional Food Bank serves 53 counties and works year-round to provide nutritious food to individuals and families facing hunger. APMEX's contribution will support the food bank's daily operations, helping sustain essential programs that reach thousands of Oklahomans in need.

As part of this year's Giving Tuesday efforts, APMEX employees, along with their families and friends, participated in a dedicated volunteer shift at the Regional Food Bank's Volunteer Center on December 2. This special volunteer night demonstrated APMEX's commitment to giving back to the state it calls home. During their shift, volunteers packed enough food to help feed over 4,000 kids.

"At APMEX, we make giving back to the community a top priority. Feeding those in need is important to us," said APMEX CEO Kenneth Lewis. "We had over 125 volunteers tonight, sorting and packing over 14,000 pounds of food. It's a big win for the community, and it's something we're excited to support."

The Regional Food Bank relies on donations and volunteer engagement to continue its essential work. This combined financial and volunteer support from APMEX represents a meaningful contribution during one of the most critical times of the year for hunger-relief organizations.

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation's largest online retailers of precious metals. It offers a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and numismatic products to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX has been in business for more than 25 years, has more than $18 billion in retail customer sales, has more than 2 million customers and has more than 30,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit apmex.com.

