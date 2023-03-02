APNC CEO Statement on Today's Agreement to Pass Medicaid Expansion in the NC Legislature

RALEIGH, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the NC Legislature announced an agreement to make Medicaid Expansion a REALITY in North Carolina in 2023.

"Our state has been working toward this for years, and we are thrilled to see this hard work come to fruition," says APNC CEO, Sara Moscato Howe. "This expansion will enable hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians to access vital healthcare services, especially those in rural and low-income areas. Among these services is access to the full continuum of substance use services, significantly impacting our state's ability to address the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis. This agreement will also eliminate Certificate of Need for substance use and behavioral health beds, allowing providers to expand their services and meet the growing need for residential treatment."

This is a HUGE win for the substance use field, and it will positively impact the lives of so many while fundamentally changing how we do our work. APNC will work closely with partners as we learn more about the implementation of Medicaid Expansion and how providers can prepare for the change.

Substance use and healthcare policy can be long and arduous work, but days like today remind us of just how important it is. We hope you will take time today to celebrate this historic moment with us!

Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) is a statewide professional and addiction practice improvement nonprofit that shapes a healthier North Carolina by aligning programming to social determinants of health, supporting experts dedicated to substance use disorders, and curating resources and access to world-class research. Through advocacy, professional development, and technical assistance (T/TA), APNC helps those on the front lines of the substance use disorder (SUD) Services field to provide the best possible prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services. APNC connects addiction professionals, organizations, coalitions, corporations, and communities to encourage collaboration and innovative solutions to the addiction and overdose epidemic.

