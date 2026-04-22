APO Investor Alert: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealed Epstein Ties: Levi & Korsinsky

From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Sentiment Shifted on Apollo Global

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a trusted name in alternative asset management to a company engulfed in scandal, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) stockholders watched their investment deteriorate as a series of revelations about concealed ties to Jeffrey Epstein unraveled the firm's carefully constructed narrative. Find out if you can recover your Apollo Global investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

APO shares dropped approximately 5%, or $5.99 per share, closing at $113.73 as investor trust collapsed. A securities class action has been filed covering purchases between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026.

The Early Optimism

For years, the investing public accepted Apollo Global's repeated assurances that the firm "never did any business with Jeffrey Epstein." An independent review commissioned by the board and conducted by Dechert LLP appeared to put the matter to rest in January 2021. Investors reportedly took comfort in these statements, and APO shares traded on the premise that the Epstein chapter was closed. Quarterly SEC filings between 2021 and 2025 each incorporated these findings by reference, reinforcing the message that the firm's leadership had no business entanglement with the convicted sex offender.

The Growing Concerns

That confidence began to crack on February 1, 2026, when the Financial Times reported that newly released U.S. Department of Justice files told a starkly different story. The revelation that Epstein had requested and received internal Apollo financial documents, and had emailed, met, and called senior decision makers on sensitive business matters, directly contradicted years of public assurances. Investors who had relied on the "no business" narrative faced the sudden realization that the firm's disclosures may have been fundamentally incomplete.

The Breaking Point

The sentiment shift accelerated across three successive waves of negative coverage:

February 1-3, 2026: Financial Times reporting on concealed Epstein consultations triggered a multi-day sell-off totaling $7.69 in per-share declines

Financial Times reporting on concealed Epstein consultations triggered a multi-day sell-off totaling $7.69 in per-share declines February 17, 2026: The American Federation of Teachers and American Association of University Professors publicly urged the SEC to investigate Apollo, calling its investor communications "inaccurate and incomplete," sparking a further $6.81 drop over two trading days

The American Federation of Teachers and American Association of University Professors publicly urged the SEC to investigate Apollo, calling its investor communications "inaccurate and incomplete," sparking a further $6.81 drop over two trading days February 21, 2026: CNN reported that a corporate governance expert described Apollo's response as "very weak" and questioned why the CEO's meetings with Epstein were never disclosed, driving the final 5% decline to $113.73

CNN reported that a corporate governance expert described Apollo's response as "very weak" and questioned why the CEO's meetings with Epstein were never disclosed, driving the final 5% decline to $113.73 Cumulative Effect: Each new article deepened the credibility gap between what the company had told investors and what DOJ files revealed

Sentiment Arc and Investor Harm

The trajectory from reassurance to disillusionment was not a single shock but a compounding erosion. Each corrective disclosure stripped away another layer of the narrative that investors had relied upon when purchasing APO securities at prices the lawsuit contends were artificially inflated.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When the foundation of that confidence is shown to be built on incomplete disclosures, the resulting harm can be severe and lasting." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your APO losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 1, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP