APO Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Misrepresenting CEO Accountability - APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Misrepresenting CEO Accountability: SueWallSt

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO)

Apollo Global shares fell approximately 5%, a loss of $5.99 per share, closing at $113.73 following corrective disclosures. The Court has set May 1, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Marc Rowan, who has served as Apollo Global's Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times, and Leon Black, co-founder and former CEO and chairman who retained 7.0% of the Company's common stock as of April 25, 2025, are both named as individual defendants. The action contends that both directly participated in the Company's management, were privy to confidential proprietary information, and were involved in drafting, reviewing, or disseminating the allegedly false statements at issue.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants are liable as "controlling persons" under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As alleged, both defendants:

Exercised power and authority over the contents of SEC filings, press releases, and public statements disseminated during the Class Period (May 10, 2021 through February 21, 2026)

Possessed actual knowledge that the Company's repeated assertion it "never did any business with Jeffrey Epstein" was false, given their own documented communications with Epstein on Apollo business matters

Had the ability to control, and did control, the Company's decision to incorporate the Dechert Report findings by reference into quarterly and annual filings

Participated in the unlawful conduct that allegedly inflated the market price of Apollo Global securities

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Defendant Rowan signed SOX certifications attached to each quarterly Form 10-Q and annual Form 10-K filed during the Class Period. These certifications, required under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, attested to the accuracy of financial reporting, the disclosure of any material changes to internal controls, and the disclosure of all fraud. The pleading asserts that these certifications were signed while Rowan knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's public statements concerning its relationship with Epstein were materially false.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives sign SOX certifications attesting to the truthfulness of filings that allegedly repeat known falsehoods about the Company's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, the question of personal accountability becomes central to this litigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

