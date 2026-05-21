PHR Shareholder Alert: Phreesia, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Phreesia Insiders Allegedly Knew About Deteriorating Pharmaceutical Marketing Commitments Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Submit your information to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Phreesia shares lost $3.03 per share, a 27% decline, after the Company revealed on March 30, 2026, that pharmaceutical manufacturers were committing far less than anticipated for the second half of fiscal 2027. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 13, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Phreesia's leadership had direct, ongoing access to pharmaceutical marketing commitment data throughout the Class Period. The Company's Network Solutions segment depends on life sciences clients committing spend levels for advertising campaigns that run across Phreesia's provider network. These commitments are tracked internally through pacing data, campaign booking records, and client relationship management.

The lawsuit maintains that while these internal indicators showed weakening pharmaceutical demand and shorter commitment windows, public statements painted a starkly different picture. On multiple occasions during the Class Period, the Company told analysts and investors that visibility into spending patterns remained consistent with prior years.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Pharmaceutical manufacturers operate on structured budget cycles; the complaint alleges Phreesia had real-time visibility into how those budgets were being allocated across its platform throughout the selling season

Phreesia had real-time visibility into how those budgets were being allocated across its platform throughout the selling season Despite introducing fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $545 million to $559 million in December 2025, the Company allegedly already faced signals that client commitment levels were softening

already faced signals that client commitment levels were softening The complaint contends that regulatory changes affecting client spend were known internally but not disclosed as specific risks to the fiscal 2027 outlook

When the Company finally disclosed "worsening visibility" on March 30, 2026, it attributed the shortfall to factors that the action alleges were observable months earlier

were observable months earlier The revised guidance of $510 million to $520 million represented a reduction of up to $39 million from the original projection, suggesting the gap did not materialize overnight

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The action alleges a pattern: public reassurance followed by private awareness of contrary data. In May 2025, management described the fiscal year as "off to a strong start." By September, the Company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook and announced the AccessOne acquisition. In December, leadership introduced ambitious fiscal 2027 targets and stated visibility was comparable to the prior year's selling season. Yet by March, the Company disclosed that the very clients it had described as reliable growth drivers were committing substantially fewer dollars than expected.

The complaint charges that the gap between internal knowledge and external disclosure caused shareholders to purchase PHR stock at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (888) SueWallSt.

About SueWallSt

SueWallSt represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: When did Phreesia allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2025 to March 30, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through corrective disclosures on March 30, 2026, causing a 27% stock price decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PHR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Phreesia made materially false or misleading statements regarding the durability of pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment and the reliability of its fiscal 2027 revenue projections. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com