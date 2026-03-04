APO Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Apollo Global Management, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026. Apollo Global describes itself as a "high-growth, global alternative asset manager and a retirement services provider."

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) Failed to Disclose to Investors that Jeffrey Epstein was Involved in the Company's Business

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants Rowan and Black, among other leadership figures at Apollo Global, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo Global's business; (2) as a result, Apollo Global's assertion that the Company had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (3) because of the entanglement between Apollo Global's leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to Apollo Global's reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 1, 2026, The Financial Times published an article titled, "Apollo chief Marc Rowan consulted Epstein on firm's tax affairs." The article provided details on the various ways in which Jeffrey Epstien was involved in Apollo Global's business. On this news, the price of Apollo Global stock fell $1.35 per share to close at $133.19 on February 2, 2026. Apollo Global share prices continued to drop and, on February 3, 2026, Apollo Global share prices dropped an additional $6.34 to close at $126.85. Plaintiff further alleges that on February 17, 2026, The Financial Times published an article titled, "SEC urged to investigate Apollo over Epstein ties." On this news, Apollo Global share prices dropped from closing on February 17, 2026 at $125.15 to $118.34, a drop of $6.81 over two trading days. Finally, on February 21, 2026, CNN published an articled titled, "How Wall Street's Apollo got tangled up again in the Epstein files." On this news, Apollo Group shares dropped by $5.99, or approximately 5%, to close at $113.73 on February 23, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 1, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

