LCID Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lucid Group, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. Lucid is a technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles ("EVs"), EV powertrains, and battery systems.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Failed to Disclose Significant Supplier and Delivery Issues to Investors

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that:

a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; accordingly, the defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid's manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 14, 2026, Lucid filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting, inter alia, its preliminary Q1 2026 financial results, including revenue in the range of $280 million to $284 million—well below the consensus estimate of $433.8 million—and losses from operations in the range of $985 million to $1.005 billion. The same day, Lucid issued a press release revealing its plans for a $1.05 billion capital raise, including a $300 million public stock offering. Following these disclosures, Lucid's stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 4.76%, to close at $8.80 per share on April 14, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lucid Group, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by July 28, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP