Apocalypse Manufacturing Introduces The Overlord, a 900HP Seven-Seat Executive Super Truck with Private-Jet-Inspired Comfort

Starting at an MSRP of $199,999, the Overlord is powered by a specially tuned 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine that delivers 900 horsepower. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 mph, delivering the extreme performance expected from Apocalypse in a luxury-focused, passenger-oriented platform.

The Overlord joins the Apocalypse Manufacturing lineup as the brand's most passenger-focused high-performance model, expanding the company's extreme-vehicle portfolio into a more luxurious seven-seat platform.

"The Overlord was built for the customer who wants the full spectrum: 900 horsepower, true third-row seating, lay-flat second-row captain's chairs and a vehicle with real presence," said Joseph Ghattas, president, engineer and head designer of Apocalypse Manufacturing and SoFlo Customs. "The second row completely changes the experience. These seats let passengers stretch out, recline, heat, massage and travel in a way most SUVs simply do not offer, while the 38-inch tires and exterior design make it instantly recognizable as an Apocalypse."

The Overlord features Apocalypse Manufacturing's most spacious interior layout, with seating for seven passengers. Its defining feature is the pair of second-row captain's chairs, which recline into a lay-flat position and include heat and massage functions for long-distance passenger use.

A rear bench seat provides true third-row capacity, while the oversized cabin allows passengers to move comfortably throughout the vehicle. Premium materials, aggressive styling and a commanding seating position give the cabin a high-end feel without sacrificing the dramatic character expected from Apocalypse.

Despite its interior volume, the Overlord measures just 19.4 feet in overall length, similar to many short-bed pickup trucks. That proportion gives the vehicle unexpected practicality, allowing it to fit into garages and maneuver comfortably while still offering a functional 4-foot bed. A Slide-N-Lock cover helps keep luggage, gear and valuables dry and secure, while the vehicle offers 36 cubic feet of exterior storage.

Underneath, the Overlord rides on 38-inch tires and uses Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks at all four corners. The system is supported by more than 13 inches of suspension travel, an independent front suspension, a unique five-link coil rear suspension and an electronically controlled dynamic suspension system with five modes designed to adapt across a range of driving conditions.

The exterior carries the Apocalypse signature, with tactical bodywork, widebody proportions and the brand's riot-clearing front grille. Available options include ballistic protection packages, infrared camera systems and EMP protection.

Key specifications and available features include:

900-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine





0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds





140 mph top speed





Seven-passenger seating configuration





Heated, cooling, massaging and lay-flat second-row captain's chairs





Rear bench third-row seating





19.4-foot overall length





4-foot bed with Slide-N-Lock cover





36 cubic feet of exterior storage





38-inch tires





Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks





More than 13 inches of suspension travel





Electronically controlled dynamic suspension with five modes





Available ballistic protection, infrared camera and EMP protection packages

The Apocalypse Overlord is available now through SoFlo Customs dealership locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Dallas. For current availability, pricing and dealership information, visit soflocustoms.com.

About Apocalypse Manufacturing

Apocalypse Manufacturing builds some of the world's most extreme 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles, combining aggressive design, high-output performance and proprietary customization. Each Apocalypse vehicle is handcrafted in the company's Pompano Beach, Florida, build facility and retailed exclusively through SoFlo Customs. More information is available at Apocalypse6x6.com.

About SoFlo Customs

Based in South Florida with dealership locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Dallas, SoFlo Customs has been redefining the custom vehicle market for more than 15 years. The company builds and retails custom Jeeps, Broncos, Rams, F-150s, G-Wagons and other trucks, offering customers turnkey access to some of the most aggressive and distinctive vehicles in the market. More information is available at www.soflocustoms.com.

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SOURCE SoFlo Customs